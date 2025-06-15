Join us on Tuesday, June 24, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Sour & Salt Bakery for an exclusive Wine Tasting Event featuring high-end and rare varietals. Danielle Robinson, CSW, our expert instructor, will guide you through tasting four exceptional wines. This event has a relaxed, drop-in format with no formal start time, allowing you to enjoy these exquisite selections at your leisure. Additional wine glasses will be available for purchase. Take advantage of this unique chance to savor some of the finest wines. You can purchase tickets online or in the shop. Seats are limited, and you must be 21 or older to participate. Receipt is your ticket.