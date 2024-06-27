2x points now for loyalty members
Sour & Salt Bakery
Food
Breakfast
- Breakfast Sandwich
Our Signature Handcrafted Breakfast sandwiches including egg with your choice of meat, cheese, and bread. meats - bacon, sausage, pork roll, Impossible Sausage cheese - cheddar, swiss, provolone, muenster bread - bagel, sourdough, or croissant$8.00
- Biscuits and Gravy
This savory delight consists of soft, flaky biscuits smothered in a rich and creamy homemade sausage gravy.$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Lunch
- Handcrafted sandwich with Smoked Salmon, with Cucumber, and Red Pickled Onion, over Tzatziki Sandwich
Sandwich with smoked salmon, cucumber, and red pickled onion, over tzatziki with your choice of bread - bagel, sourdough, or croissant.$12.00
- Avocado Goat Cheese and Sprouts Sandwich
Handcrafted sandwich with Avocado, goat cheese, and sprouts with your choice of bread - bagel, sourdough, or croissant.$10.00
- Hummus, Roasted Red Pepper, Fresh Mozzarella and Arugula Sandwich
Handcrafted sandwich with hummus and fresh mozzarella roasted red pepper and arugula with your choice of bread - bagel, sourdough, or croissant.$10.00
- Fresh Strawberry and Basil, drizzled with Balsamic Glaze over Cream Cheese Sandwich
Handcrafted sandwich with Fresh strawberry and basil, drizzled with balsamic glaze over cream cheese and your choice of bread - bagel, sourdough, or croissant.$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Brie topped with Caramelized Onion and Fig Jam
Hand-crafted sandwich with Brie topped with caramelized onion and, fig jam and your choice of bread - bagel, sourdough, or croissant.$10.00
- Kickin Chicken Sandwich
Kickin’ Chicken Sandwich with our original sourdough white bread and our made from scratch and very popular chicken salad, the perfect choice for a satisfying lunch. Bite into this classic sandwich and experience the ultimate comfort food.$8.75
- Spicy Pimento Cheese Sandwich
Our Pimento Cheese Sandwich but with some spice added. Made with our original sourdough white bread and our made from scratch spicy pimento cheese, the perfect choice for a satisfying lunch. Bite into this classic sandwich and experience the ultimate comfort food.$8.75
- Pimento Cheese Sandwich
Try our Pimento Cheese Sandwich with our original sourdough white bread and our made from scratch pimento cheese, the perfect choice for a satisfying lunch. Bite into this classic sandwich and experience the ultimate comfort food.$8.75
- Spanakopita
Customer favorite with mouthwatering flavors, our Spinach Pie (Spanakopita) is a delicious and healthy Greek lunch option. Made with a flaky pastry crust and filled with nutritious spinach, this traditional recipe is a must-try for food lovers. Order now and satisfy your cravings!$4.00
- Tiropita
Sister of our Spanakopita, our mouthwatering delight of Tiropita, a cheese pie with a deliciously creamy filling and a flaky pastry crust. This perfect lunch option will leave you wanting more!$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Bread
- House Sourdough Loaf
Our signature sourdough loaf!$8.00
- Caramelized Onion Sourdough Loaf
Our signature White/Whole Wheat Loaf infused with onions caramelized in olive oil.$8.50
- Roasted Garlic Sourdough Loaf
Our signature White/Whole Wheat Loaf infused with crushed roasted garlic.$8.50
- Baguette$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Focaccia
Have you tried the authentic flavors of Italy with our original sour dough focaccia bread. Crafted using artisanal baking techniques and a original recipe, each bite is a heavenly experience of fresh, flavorful goodness. Treat yourself to this mouthwatering delight today!$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Sandwich Loaf
Introducing our Sandwich Loaf - a versatile option for creating delicious sandwiches. Made with signature sour dough starter and softer ingredients for sandwiches, this freshly baked bread is convenient and easy to use.$8.00
- Pretzel$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Single Bagels
- Blueberry Bagel
With a delicious blueberry flavor, enjoy the soft and chewy texture of our Blueberry Bagel. Perfect for breakfast or as a snack, this delightful treat will satisfy your cravings and leave you wanting more!$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Carrot and Habanero Bagel
A combination of our freshly baked Carrot and Habanero Bagel, which offers a spicy kick that will awaken your taste buds. Try this delectable creation today!$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cheddar and Chive Bagel
Savory flavor of our Cheddar/Chives Bagel, perfectly toasted to perfection and deliciously seasoned. Start your day off right with this mouthwatering breakfast option! Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
- Cinnamon Raisin Bagel
Charge into breakfast with scrumptious combination of delicious cinnamon flavor and sweet raisin filling, perfectly baked into a delightful Cinnamon Raisin Bagel. Treat yourself to a heavenly breakfast or snack that will satisfy your cravings and leave you wanting more! Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Everything Bagel
Enjoy the mouthwatering flavor of our Everything Bagel - Bagels. These versatile treats are perfectly seasoned, making them the ultimate choice for breakfast or a satisfying snack. Treat yourself to a delicious burst of flavor - order your Everything Bagel - Bagels today! Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
- Jalapeno Bagel
Enjoy the perfect combination of spicy and flavorful with our Jalapeño Bagel. This unique twist on a classic is versatile enough to complement any meal. Order your Jalapeño Bagel today and add some excitement to your breakfast or lunch!$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Onion Bagel
Have you tried the savory flavor, soft and chewy texture of our Onion Bagel? Versatile for any meal, this delectable treat is perfect for breakfast, lunch, or a snack on the go. Order your Onion Bagel today and elevate your meal experience! Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
- Plain Bagel
Try the classic flavor of our Plain Bagel - a versatile treat that is perfect for any time of day. With a perfectly toasted exterior and a soft, chewy interior, this bagel is sure to satisfy your cravings. Add it to your cart now and elevate your breakfast or snack game! Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
- Poppy Bagel
Are we in Wonderland? Freshness and a variety of flavors with our Poppy Bagels. Perfect for any meal, these freshly baked bagels will satisfy your cravings and elevate your breakfast or lunch experience. Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00