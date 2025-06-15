Sour & Salt Bakery
Featured Items
Breakfast Sandwich
Our Signature Handcrafted Breakfast sandwich - two eggs with your choice of meat, cheese, and bread.$9.00
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, cheese, peppers, onions, andouille sausage and chorizo! Salsa included.$9.00
Biscuits & Gravy
Country sausage gravy, over two fresh made biscuits. You can also choose a half order!$8.00
Food
Breakfast
Avocado Toast
Our signature avocado toast. Thick cut sourdough, honey drizzle, avocado, sunny side-up egg and red pepper flakes.$9.00
Blueberry Bagel
With a delicious blueberry flavor, enjoy the soft and chewy texture of our Blueberry Bagel. Perfect for breakfast or as a snack, this delightful treat will satisfy your cravings and leave you wanting more!$3.00
Plain Bagel T
Try the classic flavor of our Plain Bagel - a versatile treat that is perfect for any time of day. With a perfectly toasted exterior and a soft, chewy interior, this bagel is sure to satisfy your cravings. Add it to your cart now and elevate your breakfast or snack game! Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
Everything Bagel T
Enjoy the mouthwatering flavor of our Everything Bagel - Bagels. These versatile treats are perfectly seasoned, making them the ultimate choice for breakfast or a satisfying snack. Treat yourself to a delicious burst of flavor - order your Everything Bagel - Bagels today! Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
Salt Bagel T
Salty like the ocean, or the bakers! Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
Poppy Bagel T
Are we in Wonderland? Freshness and a variety of flavors with our Poppy Bagels. Perfect for any meal, these freshly baked bagels will satisfy your cravings and elevate your breakfast or lunch experience. Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
Sesame Bagel T
Try the mouthwatering flavor of our Sesame Bagel, with its soft and chewy texture, and enjoy its versatility for any meal. Start your day off right with a delicious and satisfying breakfast or elevate your lunch with a tasty sandwich. Order your Sesame Bagel now and experience pure culinary delight! Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
Onion Bagel T
Have you tried the savory flavor, soft and chewy texture of our Onion Bagel? Versatile for any meal, this delectable treat is perfect for breakfast, lunch, or a snack on the go. Order your Onion Bagel today and elevate your meal experience! Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
Cheddar and Chive Bagel T
Savory flavor of our Cheddar/Chives Bagel, perfectly toasted to perfection and deliciously seasoned. Start your day off right with this mouthwatering breakfast option! Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
Lunch
Avocado Goat Cheese and Sprouts Sandwich
Handcrafted sandwich with Avocado, goat cheese, and sprouts with your choice of bread - bagel, sourdough, or croissant.$10.00
Strawberry Twist$10.00
Brie topped with Caramelized Onion and Fig Jam
Hand-crafted sandwich with Brie topped with caramelized onion and, fig jam and your choice of bread - bagel, sourdough, or croissant.$10.00
Pimento Cheese Sandwich
Try our Pimento Cheese Sandwich with our original sourdough white bread and our made from scratch pimento cheese, the perfect choice for a satisfying lunch. Bite into this classic sandwich and experience the ultimate comfort food.$8.75
Smoked salmon, with cucumber, red pickled onions, and Tzatziki sandwich
Sandwich with smoked salmon, cucumber, red pickled onions, and tzatziki. Your choice of bread - bagel, sourdough, or croissant.$12.00
Kickin Chicken Sandwich
Kickin’ Chicken Sandwich with our original sourdough white bread and our made from scratch and very popular chicken salad, the perfect choice for a satisfying lunch. Bite into this classic sandwich and experience the ultimate comfort food.$8.75
Spicy Pimento Cheese Sandwich
Our Pimento Cheese Sandwich but with some spice added. Made with our original sourdough white bread and our made from scratch spicy pimento cheese, the perfect choice for a satisfying lunch. Bite into this classic sandwich and experience the ultimate comfort food.$8.75
Bread
Baguette$5.00
Caramelized Onion Sourdough Loaf
Our signature White/Whole Wheat Loaf infused with onions caramelized in olive oil.$8.50
Focaccia
Have you tried the authentic flavors of Italy with our original sour dough focaccia bread. Crafted using artisanal baking techniques and a original recipe, each bite is a heavenly experience of fresh, flavorful goodness. Treat yourself to this mouthwatering delight today!$12.00
House Sourdough Loaf
Our signature sourdough loaf!$8.00
Sliced Sourdough Bread
Sakhar Jams
Single Bagels
Sliced Sourdough Bread
1/2 & Full Dozen Bagels
Spreads/Salads
Garlic and Chive Cream Cheese
A delectable flavor and creamy texture of our Garlic and Chive Cream Cheese. This versatile spread is perfect for adding a burst of deliciousness to your favorite sandwiches, bagels, or salads.$6.00
Green Olive Cream Cheese
Indulge in the unique flavor combination of green olives and cream cheese with our Green Olive Cream Cheese. With its creamy texture and versatile usage, it's perfect for spreading on crackers, sandwiches or adding to salads. Elevate your culinary experience with this delicious and satisfying spread.$6.00
Kickin Chicken Salad
Mouthwatering flavor and versatility of our Kickin' Chicken Salad. Packed with delicious ingredients, this convenient spread is perfect for sandwiches, wraps, or as a dip. Add a kick to your meals with our Kickin' Chicken Salad today!$10.75
Pimento Cheese
Yummy creamy and cheesy goodness of Poppin' Pimento Cheese. This bold and flavorful spread is a versatile and delicious addition to any meal. Try it on sandwiches, crackers, or as a dip - you won't be able to resist its irresistible taste!$9.75
Plain Cream Cheese
Delicious smooth and creamy texture of our Plain Cream Cheese. Its versatile and delicious flavor makes it perfect for spreads and salads. Elevate your meals with this delectable addition today!$5.50
Spicy Poppin Pimento Cheese
Yummy creamy and cheesy goodness of Spicy Poppin' Pimento Cheese. All the flavor of of regular pimento with a spicy kick!$9.75
Strawberry Cream Cheese
Satisfy your tastbe buds with the creamy and delicious goodness of our Strawberry Cream Cheese. This versatile spread enhances the flavors of spreads and salads, making them even more irresistible. Try it now and elevate your culinary creations!$6.00
UnKickin Chicken Salad$10.75
Desserts
Cake Slices
Banana Foster Cake$9.00
Carrot Cake$9.00
Cinn. Churro Cheesecake$9.00
Pistachio Ricotta$8.00
Cookie
Apple Caramel Crisp$4.00
Lemon Blueberry$4.00
Oatmeal Raisin
Need a treat? How about a chewy texture, a sweet and tangy flavor, and the added benefit of healthy and wholesome ingredients with our Oatmeal Raisin Cookies. Treat yourself to these delicious treats today!$4.00
S'mores$4.00
Sugar Cookie$4.00
Triple Chocolate$4.00
Donuts
Greek Desserts
Macaron
Tarts
Scones
Whole Pies
Ticketed Events
Wine Class
June 10th Wine Class: Northeast Italian Gems: From the Adriatic to the Dolomites
Join us on Tuesday, June 10th, at 6:30 p.m. for an enlightening Wine Class that will transport you to the picturesque regions of Northeast Italy, from the Adriatic to the Dolomites. Discover the intriguing effects of Ponca soil and altitude on wine production in this often misunderstood area. As we warm up for the summer, explore a variety of exceptional wines beyond just Pinot Grigio. Led by Danielle Robinson, CSW, this class promises to elevate your palate and deepen your appreciation for the unique wines of Northeast Italy. Cheers to discoveries! You can purchase tickets online or in the shop. Seats are limited, and you must be 21 or older to participate. Receipt is your ticket.$68.00
July 8th Wine Class:$68.00
August 12th Wine Class:$68.00
September 9th Wine Class:$68.00
Wine Tasting: High-End, Exclusive, and Rare Varietals
May 27th Wine Tasting
Join us on Tuesday, May 27, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Sour & Salt Bakery for an exclusive Wine Tasting Event showcasing high-end and rare varietals. Our expert instructor, Danielle Robinson, CSW, will lead you through tasting four remarkable wines. This event offers a relaxed, drop-in format with no formal start time, allowing you to savor these selections at your own pace. Additional wine glasses will be available for purchase. Don't miss this opportunity to explore and enjoy some of the finest wines. You can purchase tickets online or in the shop. Seats are limited, and you must be 21 or older to participate. Receipt is your ticket.$25.00
June 24th Wine Tasting
Join us on Tuesday, June 24, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Sour & Salt Bakery for an exclusive Wine Tasting Event featuring high-end and rare varietals. Danielle Robinson, CSW, our expert instructor, will guide you through tasting four exceptional wines. This event has a relaxed, drop-in format with no formal start time, allowing you to enjoy these exquisite selections at your leisure. Additional wine glasses will be available for purchase. Take advantage of this unique chance to savor some of the finest wines. You can purchase tickets online or in the shop. Seats are limited, and you must be 21 or older to participate. Receipt is your ticket.$25.00
The Table by Columbia Foodies
The Table - Smoke (Father's Day BBQ)
Join us for Father's Day at The Table and experience a feast fit for a KING! Premium BBQ prepared on-site by South Carolina BBQ Association official judge and Chef Penny McCarthy-Fletcher, served family-style so you can grab what you want! The smoker will be chock full with all the classic meats and sides a dad could dream of! As always at The Table, expect themed decor and the utmost attention to detail. Beer & Wine Included! Beef Brisket, Baby Back Ribs, Pulled Pork, BBQ Chicken, Hash N' Rice, Mac N' Cheese, Green Beans, Corn on the cob, Candied Yams, Desser ...and more! Did we mention BEER & WINE INCLUDED?!$100.00
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, cheese, peppers, onions, andouille sausage and chorizo! Salsa included.