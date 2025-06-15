Join us for Father's Day at The Table and experience a feast fit for a KING! Premium BBQ prepared on-site by South Carolina BBQ Association official judge and Chef Penny McCarthy-Fletcher, served family-style so you can grab what you want! The smoker will be chock full with all the classic meats and sides a dad could dream of! As always at The Table, expect themed decor and the utmost attention to detail. Beer & Wine Included! Beef Brisket, Baby Back Ribs, Pulled Pork, BBQ Chicken, Hash N' Rice, Mac N' Cheese, Green Beans, Corn on the cob, Candied Yams, Desser ...and more! Did we mention BEER & WINE INCLUDED?!