Skip to Main content
Sour & Salt Bakery
0
Order Online
Home
/
Veggie Cream Cheese
Veggie Cream Cheese
$0
Add to Cart
1
A creamy Veggie Cream Cheese, a versatile and easy-to-use spread that adds a burst of flavor to your favorite dishes. Packed with nutritious ingredients, it's the perfect choice for healthy and flavorful spreads and salads.
Sour & Salt Bakery Location and Hours
(803) 816-0299
2761 Rosewood Drive, Columbia, SC 29205
Open now
•
Closes at 6PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement