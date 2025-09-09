Skip to Main content
Sour & Salt Bakery
0
Order Online
Home
/
Garlic and Chive Cream Cheese
Garlic and Chive Cream Cheese
$0
Add to Cart
1
A delectable flavor and creamy texture of our Garlic and Chive Cream Cheese. This versatile spread is perfect for adding a burst of deliciousness to your favorite sandwiches, bagels, or salads.
Sour & Salt Bakery Location and Hours
(803) 816-0299
2761 Rosewood Drive, Columbia, SC 29205
Open now
•
Closes at 6PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement