Wine Class
June 10th Wine Class: Northeast Italian Gems: From the Adriatic to the Dolomites
Join us on Tuesday, June 10th, at 6:30 p.m. for an enlightening Wine Class that will transport you to the picturesque regions of Northeast Italy, from the Adriatic to the Dolomites. Discover the intriguing effects of Ponca soil and altitude on wine production in this often misunderstood area. As we warm up for the summer, explore a variety of exceptional wines beyond just Pinot Grigio. Led by Danielle Robinson, CSW, this class promises to elevate your palate and deepen your appreciation for the unique wines of Northeast Italy. Cheers to discoveries! You can purchase tickets online or in the shop. Seats are limited, and you must be 21 or older to participate. Receipt is your ticket.
$68.00
Wine Tasting: High-End, Exclusive, and Rare Varietals
May 27th Wine Tasting
Join us on Tuesday, May 27, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Sour & Salt Bakery for an exclusive Wine Tasting Event showcasing high-end and rare varietals. Our expert instructor, Danielle Robinson, CSW, will lead you through tasting four remarkable wines. This event offers a relaxed, drop-in format with no formal start time, allowing you to savor these selections at your own pace. Additional wine glasses will be available for purchase. Don't miss this opportunity to explore and enjoy some of the finest wines. You can purchase tickets online or in the shop. Seats are limited, and you must be 21 or older to participate. Receipt is your ticket.
$25.00
June 24th Wine Tasting
Join us on Tuesday, June 24, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Sour & Salt Bakery for an exclusive Wine Tasting Event featuring high-end and rare varietals. Danielle Robinson, CSW, our expert instructor, will guide you through tasting four exceptional wines. This event has a relaxed, drop-in format with no formal start time, allowing you to enjoy these exquisite selections at your leisure. Additional wine glasses will be available for purchase. Take advantage of this unique chance to savor some of the finest wines. You can purchase tickets online or in the shop. Seats are limited, and you must be 21 or older to participate. Receipt is your ticket.
$25.00
The Table by Columbia Foodies
The Table - Smoke (Father's Day BBQ)
Join us for Father's Day at The Table and experience a feast fit for a KING! Premium BBQ prepared on-site by South Carolina BBQ Association official judge and Chef Penny McCarthy-Fletcher, served family-style so you can grab what you want! The smoker will be chock full with all the classic meats and sides a dad could dream of! As always at The Table, expect themed decor and the utmost attention to detail. Beer & Wine Included! Beef Brisket, Baby Back Ribs, Pulled Pork, BBQ Chicken, Hash N' Rice, Mac N' Cheese, Green Beans, Corn on the cob, Candied Yams, Desser ...and more! Did we mention BEER & WINE INCLUDED?!
$100.00
