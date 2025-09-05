1/2
Our new event venue!
Wine Class
September 9th Wine Class: Vines & Conquests: A Tasting Tour of Spanish and Portuguese Wines Through History
Vines & Conquests: A Tasting Tour of Spanish and Portuguese Wines Through History invites guests on a journey through time and terroir, exploring six iconic wines from Spain and Portugal alongside captivating stories from the Iberian Peninsula’s rich and turbulent past. From the Roman Empire to the Age of Exploration, each wine reflects centuries of conquest, trade, and tradition. Guests will enjoy a refreshing Vinho Verde from Portugal’s Celtic-influenced Minho region, a maritime Albariño from Galicia, a distinctive White Port shaped by British-Portuguese trade, a bright Verdejo from Rueda with Moorish roots, an elegant Tempranillo from Rioja echoing monastic winemaking, and a bold Garnacha from Priorat or Aragón, steeped in Roman viticulture and modern revival. Each pour is paired with regional bites and historical storytelling, making this class perfect for wine lovers, history buffs, and curious palates alike.
$68.00
Wine Tasting: High-End, Exclusive, and Rare Varietals
September 23rd Wine Tasting
Join us for an exclusive Wine Tasting Event highlighting high-end and rare varietals. Guided by our expert instructor, Danielle Robinson, CSW, you'll have the chance to taste four extraordinary wines. This event features a relaxed drop-in format between 6:30 - 8:30 PM, however, with no formal start time to enjoy these exceptional selections at your leisure. Additional wine glasses will be available for purchase. Take advantage of this unique chance to savor some of the finest wines.
$25.00
October 28th Wine Tasting
$25.00