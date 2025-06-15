Cater with Sour & Salt
We have a standard catering menu for common items and whole desserts, click the link now!
If you would like to submit a Banquet Event Order or would like to custom order meals, desserts, or breads, submit a request at the following link and our staff will reach out to you!
Corporate Catering
Elevate your corporate events with the delightful offerings from Sour & Salt Bakery! Every week, we bring the authentic taste of our handcrafted sourdough breads and sweets to businesses, ensuring your gatherings are both memorable and delicious.
Cater the special events in your life
Enjoy the convenience of online ordering, bringing delicious restaurant-quality food right to your doorstep or ready for you to grab and go.
We have Event Space
Our charming event space with or without place settings is ideal for gatherings, offering a unique setting paired with our delicious freshly baked goods or homestyle meals.