    Inside our event space
1/2

Table Salt - Our new event venue!

Located right next door at 2769 Rosewood Drive! For our new space, affordability is the name of the game.  We can even bundle catering and setup into your event! We have TONS of decor. You want a High Tea Party? Done. We are also one of the most affordable rental event spaces in Columbia!

Submit Request
Image
Image
Image
Wine Class
Wine Tasting: High-End, Exclusive, and Rare Varietals
1 / 2
Image
Image
Image
Image

Learn more about our Catering options.

Learn More