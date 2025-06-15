Join us on Tuesday, June 10th, at 6:30 p.m. for an enlightening Wine Class that will transport you to the picturesque regions of Northeast Italy, from the Adriatic to the Dolomites. Discover the intriguing effects of Ponca soil and altitude on wine production in this often misunderstood area. As we warm up for the summer, explore a variety of exceptional wines beyond just Pinot Grigio. Led by Danielle Robinson, CSW, this class promises to elevate your palate and deepen your appreciation for the unique wines of Northeast Italy. Cheers to discoveries! You can purchase tickets online or in the shop. Seats are limited, and you must be 21 or older to participate. Receipt is your ticket.