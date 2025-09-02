Sour & Salt Bakery
Featured Items
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, cheese, peppers, onions, andouille sausage and chorizo! Salsa included.$9.00
Avocado Toast
Our signature avocado toast - Thick cut sourdough, honey & olive oil drizzle, avocado, sunny side-up egg and red pepper flakes.$9.00
Smoked salmon, with cucumber, red pickled onions, and Tzatziki sandwich
Sandwich with smoked salmon, cucumber, red pickled onions, and tzatziki. Your choice of bread - bagel, sourdough, or croissant.$12.00
Food
Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwich
Our Signature Handcrafted Breakfast sandwich - two eggs with your choice of meat, cheese, and bread.$9.00
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, cheese, peppers, onions, andouille sausage and chorizo! Salsa included.$9.00
Avocado Toast
Our signature avocado toast - Thick cut sourdough, honey & olive oil drizzle, avocado, sunny side-up egg and red pepper flakes.$9.00
Plain Bagel
Try the classic flavor of our Plain Bagel - a versatile treat that is perfect for any time of day. With a perfectly toasted exterior and a soft, chewy interior, this bagel is sure to satisfy your cravings. Add it to your cart now and elevate your breakfast or snack game! Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
Everything Bagel
Enjoy the mouthwatering flavor of our Everything Bagel - Bagels. These versatile treats are perfectly seasoned, making them the ultimate choice for breakfast or a satisfying snack. Treat yourself to a delicious burst of flavor - order your Everything Bagel - Bagels today! Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
Poppy Bagel
Are we in Wonderland? Freshness and a variety of flavors with our Poppy Bagels. Perfect for any meal, these freshly baked bagels will satisfy your cravings and elevate your breakfast or lunch experience. Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
Sesame Bagel
Try the mouthwatering flavor of our Sesame Bagel, with its soft and chewy texture, and enjoy its versatility for any meal. Start your day off right with a delicious and satisfying breakfast or elevate your lunch with a tasty sandwich. Order your Sesame Bagel now and experience pure culinary delight! Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
Onion Bagel
Have you tried the savory flavor, soft and chewy texture of our Onion Bagel? Versatile for any meal, this delectable treat is perfect for breakfast, lunch, or a snack on the go. Order your Onion Bagel today and elevate your meal experience! Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
Cheddar and Chive Bagel
Savory flavor of our Cheddar/Chives Bagel, perfectly toasted to perfection and deliciously seasoned. Start your day off right with this mouthwatering breakfast option! Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
Lunch
Avocado Goat Cheese and Sprouts Sandwich
Handcrafted sandwich with Avocado, goat cheese, and sprouts with your choice of bread - bagel, sourdough, or croissant.$10.00
Strawberry Twist$10.00
Brie topped with Caramelized Onion and Fig Jam
Hand-crafted sandwich with Brie topped with caramelized onion and, fig jam and your choice of bread - bagel, sourdough, or croissant.$10.00
Pimento Cheese Sandwich
Try our Pimento Cheese Sandwich with our original sourdough white bread and our made from scratch pimento cheese, the perfect choice for a satisfying lunch. Bite into this classic sandwich and experience the ultimate comfort food.$8.75
Smoked salmon, with cucumber, red pickled onions, and Tzatziki sandwich
Sandwich with smoked salmon, cucumber, red pickled onions, and tzatziki. Your choice of bread - bagel, sourdough, or croissant.$12.00
Kickin Chicken Sandwich
Kickin’ Chicken Sandwich with our original sourdough white bread and our made from scratch and very popular chicken salad, the perfect choice for a satisfying lunch. Bite into this classic sandwich and experience the ultimate comfort food.$8.75
Sakhar Jams
Single Bagels
Cheddar and Chive Bagel
Savory flavor of our Cheddar/Chives Bagel, perfectly toasted to perfection and deliciously seasoned. Start your day off right with this mouthwatering breakfast option! Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
Everything Bagel
Enjoy the mouthwatering flavor of our Everything Bagel - Bagels. These versatile treats are perfectly seasoned, making them the ultimate choice for breakfast or a satisfying snack. Treat yourself to a delicious burst of flavor - order your Everything Bagel - Bagels today! Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
Onion Bagel
Have you tried the savory flavor, soft and chewy texture of our Onion Bagel? Versatile for any meal, this delectable treat is perfect for breakfast, lunch, or a snack on the go. Order your Onion Bagel today and elevate your meal experience! Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
Plain Bagel
Try the classic flavor of our Plain Bagel - a versatile treat that is perfect for any time of day. With a perfectly toasted exterior and a soft, chewy interior, this bagel is sure to satisfy your cravings. Add it to your cart now and elevate your breakfast or snack game! Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
Poppy Bagel
Are we in Wonderland? Freshness and a variety of flavors with our Poppy Bagels. Perfect for any meal, these freshly baked bagels will satisfy your cravings and elevate your breakfast or lunch experience. Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
Sesame Bagel
Try the mouthwatering flavor of our Sesame Bagel, with its soft and chewy texture, and enjoy its versatility for any meal. Start your day off right with a delicious and satisfying breakfast or elevate your lunch with a tasty sandwich. Order your Sesame Bagel now and experience pure culinary delight! Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
1/2 & Full Dozen Bagels
Spreads/Salads
Garlic and Chive Cream Cheese
A delectable flavor and creamy texture of our Garlic and Chive Cream Cheese. This versatile spread is perfect for adding a burst of deliciousness to your favorite sandwiches, bagels, or salads.$6.00
Green Olive Cream Cheese
Indulge in the unique flavor combination of green olives and cream cheese with our Green Olive Cream Cheese. With its creamy texture and versatile usage, it's perfect for spreading on crackers, sandwiches or adding to salads. Elevate your culinary experience with this delicious and satisfying spread.$6.00
Kickin Chicken Salad
Mouthwatering flavor and versatility of our Kickin' Chicken Salad. Packed with delicious ingredients, this convenient spread is perfect for sandwiches, wraps, or as a dip. Add a kick to your meals with our Kickin' Chicken Salad today!$10.75
Pimento Cheese
Yummy creamy and cheesy goodness of Poppin' Pimento Cheese. This bold and flavorful spread is a versatile and delicious addition to any meal. Try it on sandwiches, crackers, or as a dip - you won't be able to resist its irresistible taste!$9.75
Plain Cream Cheese
Delicious smooth and creamy texture of our Plain Cream Cheese. Its versatile and delicious flavor makes it perfect for spreads and salads. Elevate your meals with this delectable addition today!$5.50
Spicy Poppin Pimento Cheese
Yummy creamy and cheesy goodness of Spicy Poppin' Pimento Cheese. All the flavor of of regular pimento with a spicy kick!$9.75
Strawberry Cream Cheese
Satisfy your tastbe buds with the creamy and delicious goodness of our Strawberry Cream Cheese. This versatile spread enhances the flavors of spreads and salads, making them even more irresistible. Try it now and elevate your culinary creations!$6.00
Veggie Cream Cheese
A creamy Veggie Cream Cheese, a versatile and easy-to-use spread that adds a burst of flavor to your favorite dishes. Packed with nutritious ingredients, it's the perfect choice for healthy and flavorful spreads and salads.$6.00
UnKickin Chicken Salad$10.75
Desserts
Cake Slices
Banana Foster Cake$9.00
Caramel Cheesecake
Delicious smooth and creamy texture of our Plain Cream Cheese. Its versatile and delicious flavor makes it perfect for spreads and salads. Elevate your meals with this delectable addition today!$9.00
Carrot Cake$9.00
Cinn. Churro Cheesecake$9.00
Coconut Creme Pie Slice$6.00
Salted Caramel Pecan Cheesecake$9.00
Cookie
Apple Caramel Crisp$4.00
Lemon Blueberry$4.00
Oatmeal Raisin
Need a treat? How about a chewy texture, a sweet and tangy flavor, and the added benefit of healthy and wholesome ingredients with our Oatmeal Raisin Cookies. Treat yourself to these delicious treats today!$4.00
Sugar Cookie$4.00
Triple Chocolate$4.00
Core Items
Eclairs
Greek Desserts
Pastries
Ticketed Events
High Tea
High Tea - August 16, 11:00am
Join us for Afternoon Tea! We are bringing something new to Columbia - Decadent High Tea done proper, with quality tea and treats!$45.00
High Tea - August 16, 1:00pm
Join us for Afternoon Tea! We are bringing something new to Columbia - Decadent High Tea done proper, with quality tea and treats!$45.00
High Tea - August 17, 11:00am
Join us for Afternoon Tea! We are bringing something new to Columbia - Decadent High Tea done proper, with quality tea and treats!$45.00
High Tea - August 17, 1:00pm
Join us for Afternoon Tea! We are bringing something new to Columbia - Decadent High Tea done proper, with quality tea and treats!$45.00
High Tea - September 28, 11:00am
Join us for Afternoon Tea! We are bringing something new to Columbia - Decadent High Tea done proper, with quality tea and treats!$45.00
High Tea - September 28, 1:00pm
Join us for Afternoon Tea! We are bringing something new to Columbia - Decadent High Tea done proper, with quality tea and treats!$45.00
Wine Class
September 9th Wine Class: Vines & Conquests: A Tasting Tour of Spanish and Portuguese Wines Through History
Vines & Conquests: A Tasting Tour of Spanish and Portuguese Wines Through History invites guests on a journey through time and terroir, exploring six iconic wines from Spain and Portugal alongside captivating stories from the Iberian Peninsula’s rich and turbulent past. From the Roman Empire to the Age of Exploration, each wine reflects centuries of conquest, trade, and tradition. Guests will enjoy a refreshing Vinho Verde from Portugal’s Celtic-influenced Minho region, a maritime Albariño from Galicia, a distinctive White Port shaped by British-Portuguese trade, a bright Verdejo from Rueda with Moorish roots, an elegant Tempranillo from Rioja echoing monastic winemaking, and a bold Garnacha from Priorat or Aragón, steeped in Roman viticulture and modern revival. Each pour is paired with regional bites and historical storytelling, making this class perfect for wine lovers, history buffs, and curious palates alike.$68.00WINE CLASSIN-HOUSE SOMMELIERWINES
October 8th Wine Class:$68.00
Wine Tasting: High-End, Exclusive, and Rare Varietals
September 23rd Wine Tasting
Join us for an exclusive Wine Tasting Event highlighting high-end and rare varietals. Guided by our expert instructor, Danielle Robinson, CSW, you'll have the chance to taste four extraordinary wines. This event features a relaxed drop-in format between 6:30 - 8:30 PM, however, with no formal start time to enjoy these exceptional selections at your leisure. Additional wine glasses will be available for purchase. Take advantage of this unique chance to savor some of the finest wines.$25.00IN-HOUSE SOMMELIERWINES
August 26th Wine Tasting
Join us for an exclusive Wine Tasting Event highlighting high-end and rare varietals. Guided by our expert instructor, Danielle Robinson, CSW, you'll have the chance to taste four extraordinary wines. This event features a relaxed drop-in format between 6:30 - 8:30 PM, however, with no formal start time to enjoy these exceptional selections at your leisure. Additional wine glasses will be available for purchase. Take advantage of this unique chance to savor some of the finest wines.$25.00IN-HOUSE SOMMELIERWINES
Fundraisers
Murder Mystery Dinner Fundraiser for Final Victory Animal Rescue - August 30 6:00pm
Final Victory Animal Rescue, Sour & Salt Bakery and Table Salt are coming together on August 30, 2025 at 6pm for this one of a kind event! Raising money for the most excellent cause of them all, saving local unfortunate fur babies! All profits from this event go directly to Final Victory Animal Rescue.$150.00