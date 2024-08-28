2x points now for loyalty members
Sour & Salt Bakery
Food
Breakfast
- Breakfast Sandwich
Our Signature Handcrafted Breakfast sandwiches including egg with your choice of meat, cheese, and bread. meats - bacon, sausage, pork roll, Impossible Sausage cheese - cheddar, swiss, provolone, muenster bread - bagel, sourdough, or croissant$8.00
- Biscuits and Gravy
This savory delight consists of soft, flaky biscuits smothered in a rich and creamy homemade sausage gravy.$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Lunch
- Avocado Goat Cheese and Sprouts Sandwich
Handcrafted sandwich with Avocado, goat cheese, and sprouts with your choice of bread - bagel, sourdough, or croissant.$10.00
- Brie topped with Caramelized Onion and Fig Jam
Hand-crafted sandwich with Brie topped with caramelized onion and, fig jam and your choice of bread - bagel, sourdough, or croissant.$10.00
- Fresh Strawberry and Basil, drizzled with Balsamic Glaze over Cream Cheese Sandwich
Handcrafted sandwich with Fresh strawberry and basil, drizzled with balsamic glaze over cream cheese and your choice of bread - bagel, sourdough, or croissant.$10.00
- Handcrafted sandwich with Smoked Salmon, with Cucumber, and Red Pickled Onion, over Tzatziki Sandwich
Sandwich with smoked salmon, cucumber, and red pickled onion, over tzatziki with your choice of bread - bagel, sourdough, or croissant.$12.00
- Hummus, Roasted Red Pepper, Fresh Mozzarella and Arugula Sandwich
Handcrafted sandwich with hummus and fresh mozzarella roasted red pepper and arugula with your choice of bread - bagel, sourdough, or croissant.$10.00
- Kickin Chicken Sandwich
Kickin’ Chicken Sandwich with our original sourdough white bread and our made from scratch and very popular chicken salad, the perfect choice for a satisfying lunch. Bite into this classic sandwich and experience the ultimate comfort food.$8.75
- Pimento Cheese Sandwich
Try our Pimento Cheese Sandwich with our original sourdough white bread and our made from scratch pimento cheese, the perfect choice for a satisfying lunch. Bite into this classic sandwich and experience the ultimate comfort food.$8.75
- Spanakopita
Customer favorite with mouthwatering flavors, our Spinach Pie (Spanakopita) is a delicious and healthy Greek lunch option. Made with a flaky pastry crust and filled with nutritious spinach, this traditional recipe is a must-try for food lovers. Order now and satisfy your cravings!$4.00
- Spicy Pimento Cheese Sandwich
Our Pimento Cheese Sandwich but with some spice added. Made with our original sourdough white bread and our made from scratch spicy pimento cheese, the perfect choice for a satisfying lunch. Bite into this classic sandwich and experience the ultimate comfort food.$8.75
- Tiropita
Sister of our Spanakopita, our mouthwatering delight of Tiropita, a cheese pie with a deliciously creamy filling and a flaky pastry crust. This perfect lunch option will leave you wanting more!$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Bread
- Caramelized Onion Sourdough Loaf
Our signature White/Whole Wheat Loaf infused with onions caramelized in olive oil.$8.50OUT OF STOCK
- Focaccia
Have you tried the authentic flavors of Italy with our original sour dough focaccia bread. Crafted using artisanal baking techniques and a original recipe, each bite is a heavenly experience of fresh, flavorful goodness. Treat yourself to this mouthwatering delight today!$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- House Sourdough Loaf
Our signature sourdough loaf!$8.00
- Pretzel$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Roasted Garlic Sourdough Loaf
Our signature White/Whole Wheat Loaf infused with crushed roasted garlic.$8.50OUT OF STOCK
Single Bagels
- Blueberry Bagel
With a delicious blueberry flavor, enjoy the soft and chewy texture of our Blueberry Bagel. Perfect for breakfast or as a snack, this delightful treat will satisfy your cravings and leave you wanting more!$3.00
- Cheddar and Chive Bagel
Savory flavor of our Cheddar/Chives Bagel, perfectly toasted to perfection and deliciously seasoned. Start your day off right with this mouthwatering breakfast option! Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
- Cinnamon Raisin Bagel
Charge into breakfast with scrumptious combination of delicious cinnamon flavor and sweet raisin filling, perfectly baked into a delightful Cinnamon Raisin Bagel. Treat yourself to a heavenly breakfast or snack that will satisfy your cravings and leave you wanting more! Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Croissant$3.00
- Everything Bagel
Enjoy the mouthwatering flavor of our Everything Bagel - Bagels. These versatile treats are perfectly seasoned, making them the ultimate choice for breakfast or a satisfying snack. Treat yourself to a delicious burst of flavor - order your Everything Bagel - Bagels today! Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
- Onion Bagel
Have you tried the savory flavor, soft and chewy texture of our Onion Bagel? Versatile for any meal, this delectable treat is perfect for breakfast, lunch, or a snack on the go. Order your Onion Bagel today and elevate your meal experience! Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
- Plain Bagel
Try the classic flavor of our Plain Bagel - a versatile treat that is perfect for any time of day. With a perfectly toasted exterior and a soft, chewy interior, this bagel is sure to satisfy your cravings. Add it to your cart now and elevate your breakfast or snack game! Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
- Poppy Bagel
Are we in Wonderland? Freshness and a variety of flavors with our Poppy Bagels. Perfect for any meal, these freshly baked bagels will satisfy your cravings and elevate your breakfast or lunch experience. Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
- Salt Bagel
Salty like the ocean, or the bakers! Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
- Sesame Bagel
Try the mouthwatering flavor of our Sesame Bagel, with its soft and chewy texture, and enjoy its versatility for any meal. Start your day off right with a delicious and satisfying breakfast or elevate your lunch with a tasty sandwich. Order your Sesame Bagel now and experience pure culinary delight! Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
- Sun-dried Tomato and Pesto
A savory flavor combination of our Sun-dried Tomato and Pesto Bagel. Made with authentic sun-dried tomatoes and a delicious pesto spread, this bagel is a delightful treat for any time of day. Try it now and elevate your breakfast or lunch to a whole new level!$3.00OUT OF STOCK
1/2 & Full Dozen Bagels
Spreads/Salads
- Garlic and Chive Cream Cheese
A delectable flavor and creamy texture of our Garlic and Chive Cream Cheese. This versatile spread is perfect for adding a burst of deliciousness to your favorite sandwiches, bagels, or salads.$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Green Olive Cream Cheese
Indulge in the unique flavor combination of green olives and cream cheese with our Green Olive Cream Cheese. With its creamy texture and versatile usage, it's perfect for spreading on crackers, sandwiches or adding to salads. Elevate your culinary experience with this delicious and satisfying spread.$6.00
- Kickin Chicken Salad
Mouthwatering flavor and versatility of our Kickin' Chicken Salad. Packed with delicious ingredients, this convenient spread is perfect for sandwiches, wraps, or as a dip. Add a kick to your meals with our Kickin' Chicken Salad today!$10.75
- Pimento Cheese
Yummy creamy and cheesy goodness of Poppin' Pimento Cheese. This bold and flavorful spread is a versatile and delicious addition to any meal. Try it on sandwiches, crackers, or as a dip - you won't be able to resist its irresistible taste!$9.75
- Plain Cream Cheese
Delicious smooth and creamy texture of our Plain Cream Cheese. Its versatile and delicious flavor makes it perfect for spreads and salads. Elevate your meals with this delectable addition today!$5.50
- Spicy Poppin Pimento Cheese
Yummy creamy and cheesy goodness of Spicy Poppin' Pimento Cheese. All the flavor of of regular pimento with a spicy kick!$9.75OUT OF STOCK
- Strawberry Cream Cheese
Satisfy your tastbe buds with the creamy and delicious goodness of our Strawberry Cream Cheese. This versatile spread enhances the flavors of spreads and salads, making them even more irresistible. Try it now and elevate your culinary creations!$6.00
- Veggie Cream Cheese
A creamy Veggie Cream Cheese, a versatile and easy-to-use spread that adds a burst of flavor to your favorite dishes. Packed with nutritious ingredients, it's the perfect choice for healthy and flavorful spreads and salads.$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Croissants
Quiche
Desserts
Cake Slices
- Apple Pie$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Avocado Cheesecake$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Black Forest Cake 12$9.00
- Blueberry Cheesecake
Indulge in the exquisite flavors of our Blueberry Cheesecake. This delectable dessert features a luscious blueberry jam filling, creamy cheesecake, and a heavenly white chocolate ganache, all nestled on a buttery graham cracker crust. Topped with a delightful graham cracker crumble, this dessert is sure to satisfy your sweet cravings.$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Caramel Cheesecake$9.00
- Cheesecake
- Chocolate Mousse Fudge Center$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Overload$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Five Berry Tart$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Hummingbird Cake$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Key Lime Cheesecake$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Peach Cheesecake$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pecan Praline Cheesecake$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pistachio Ricotta$8.00
- Pistachio Cheesecake$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Strawberry Cheesecake$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Turtle Cheesecake$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pear Ricotta Cake$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- pecan pie$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Cookies
- Apple Caramel Crisp$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Chip
Try our take on the irresistible goodness of the classic homemade chocolate chip cookie. With their crispy edges and chewy centers, these cookies are the perfect treat for any occasion. Order now and satisfy your sweet tooth with our delicious chocolate chip cookies!$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Lemon Blueberry$4.00
- Oatmeal Rasin
Need a treat? How about a chewy texture, a sweet and tangy flavor, and the added benefit of healthy and wholesome ingredients with our Oatmeal Raisin Cookies. Treat yourself to these delicious treats today!$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Ricotta Pear Hazelnut$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- S'mores$4.00
- Triple Chocolate$4.00