Experience the elegance of the Pinot family in this guided tasting and discussion. We’ll explore Pinot Blanc, Pinot Gris, and Pinot Noir, three varietals with a shared heritage yet uniquely expressive styles. From the crisp freshness of Pinot Blanc to the aromatic charm of Pinot Gris and the refined depth of Pinot Noir, this class offers a deeper appreciation of how one grape lineage can create such diverse and memorable wines.

