Sour & Salt Bakery
Featured Items
Breakfast Sandwich
Our Signature Handcrafted Breakfast sandwiches including egg with your choice of meat, cheese, and bread. meats - bacon, sausage, pork roll, Impossible Sausage cheese - cheddar, swiss, provolone, muenster bread - bagel, sourdough, or croissant$9.00
House Sourdough Loaf
Our signature sourdough loaf!$8.00
Orange Blossom Muffin$4.00
Food
Breakfast
Plain Bagel
Try the classic flavor of our Plain Bagel - a versatile treat that is perfect for any time of day. With a perfectly toasted exterior and a soft, chewy interior, this bagel is sure to satisfy your cravings. Add it to your cart now and elevate your breakfast or snack game! Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
Everything Bagel
Enjoy the mouthwatering flavor of our Everything Bagel - Bagels. These versatile treats are perfectly seasoned, making them the ultimate choice for breakfast or a satisfying snack. Treat yourself to a delicious burst of flavor - order your Everything Bagel - Bagels today! Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
Salt Bagel
Salty like the ocean, or the bakers! Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
Poppy Bagel
Are we in Wonderland? Freshness and a variety of flavors with our Poppy Bagels. Perfect for any meal, these freshly baked bagels will satisfy your cravings and elevate your breakfast or lunch experience. Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00OUT OF STOCK
Sesame Bagel
Try the mouthwatering flavor of our Sesame Bagel, with its soft and chewy texture, and enjoy its versatility for any meal. Start your day off right with a delicious and satisfying breakfast or elevate your lunch with a tasty sandwich. Order your Sesame Bagel now and experience pure culinary delight! Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
Onion Bagel
Have you tried the savory flavor, soft and chewy texture of our Onion Bagel? Versatile for any meal, this delectable treat is perfect for breakfast, lunch, or a snack on the go. Order your Onion Bagel today and elevate your meal experience! Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00OUT OF STOCK
Cheddar and Chive Bagel
Savory flavor of our Cheddar/Chives Bagel, perfectly toasted to perfection and deliciously seasoned. Start your day off right with this mouthwatering breakfast option! Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00OUT OF STOCK
Blueberry Bagel
With a delicious blueberry flavor, enjoy the soft and chewy texture of our Blueberry Bagel. Perfect for breakfast or as a snack, this delightful treat will satisfy your cravings and leave you wanting more!$3.00
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel
Charge into breakfast with scrumptious combination of delicious cinnamon flavor and sweet raisin filling, perfectly baked into a delightful Cinnamon Raisin Bagel. Treat yourself to a heavenly breakfast or snack that will satisfy your cravings and leave you wanting more! Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
Lunch
Avocado Goat Cheese and Sprouts Sandwich
Handcrafted sandwich with Avocado, goat cheese, and sprouts with your choice of bread - bagel, sourdough, or croissant.$10.00
Strawberry Twist$10.00
Brie topped with Caramelized Onion and Fig Jam
Hand-crafted sandwich with Brie topped with caramelized onion and, fig jam and your choice of bread - bagel, sourdough, or croissant.$10.00
Pimento Cheese Sandwich
Try our Pimento Cheese Sandwich with our original sourdough white bread and our made from scratch pimento cheese, the perfect choice for a satisfying lunch. Bite into this classic sandwich and experience the ultimate comfort food.$8.75
Handcrafted sandwich with Smoked Salmon, with Cucumber, and Red Pickled Onion, over Tzatziki Sandwich
Sandwich with smoked salmon, cucumber, and red pickled onion, over tzatziki with your choice of bread - bagel, sourdough, or croissant.$12.00
Kickin Chicken Sandwich
Kickin’ Chicken Sandwich with our original sourdough white bread and our made from scratch and very popular chicken salad, the perfect choice for a satisfying lunch. Bite into this classic sandwich and experience the ultimate comfort food.$8.75
Spicy Pimento Cheese Sandwich
Our Pimento Cheese Sandwich but with some spice added. Made with our original sourdough white bread and our made from scratch spicy pimento cheese, the perfect choice for a satisfying lunch. Bite into this classic sandwich and experience the ultimate comfort food.$8.75
Spanakopita
Spinach Pie (Spanakopita) is a delicious and healthy Greek lunch option. Made with a flaky pastry crust and filled with nutritious spinach.$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Bread
Caramelized Onion Sourdough Loaf
Our signature White/Whole Wheat Loaf infused with onions caramelized in olive oil.$8.50OUT OF STOCK
Focaccia
Have you tried the authentic flavors of Italy with our original sour dough focaccia bread. Crafted using artisanal baking techniques and a original recipe, each bite is a heavenly experience of fresh, flavorful goodness. Treat yourself to this mouthwatering delight today!$12.00OUT OF STOCK
Roasted Garlic Sourdough Loaf
Our signature White/Whole Wheat Loaf infused with crushed roasted garlic.$8.50OUT OF STOCK
Garlic n Herb Foccacia$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Mushroom Pirozhki
Traditional Russian Pirozhki Stuffed Bread$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Buttered Cabbage Pirozki$6.00OUT OF STOCK
sausage and pickled onion$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Roasted Beet Sourdough Loaf$8.50OUT OF STOCK
Muffins
Sakhar Jams
Single Bagels
1/2 & Full Dozen Bagels
Spreads/Salads
Garlic and Chive Cream Cheese
A delectable flavor and creamy texture of our Garlic and Chive Cream Cheese. This versatile spread is perfect for adding a burst of deliciousness to your favorite sandwiches, bagels, or salads.$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Green Olive Cream Cheese
Indulge in the unique flavor combination of green olives and cream cheese with our Green Olive Cream Cheese. With its creamy texture and versatile usage, it's perfect for spreading on crackers, sandwiches or adding to salads. Elevate your culinary experience with this delicious and satisfying spread.$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Kickin Chicken Salad
Mouthwatering flavor and versatility of our Kickin' Chicken Salad. Packed with delicious ingredients, this convenient spread is perfect for sandwiches, wraps, or as a dip. Add a kick to your meals with our Kickin' Chicken Salad today!$10.75
Pimento Cheese
Yummy creamy and cheesy goodness of Poppin' Pimento Cheese. This bold and flavorful spread is a versatile and delicious addition to any meal. Try it on sandwiches, crackers, or as a dip - you won't be able to resist its irresistible taste!$9.75
Plain Cream Cheese
Delicious smooth and creamy texture of our Plain Cream Cheese. Its versatile and delicious flavor makes it perfect for spreads and salads. Elevate your meals with this delectable addition today!$5.50
Spicy Poppin Pimento Cheese
Yummy creamy and cheesy goodness of Spicy Poppin' Pimento Cheese. All the flavor of of regular pimento with a spicy kick!$9.75
Strawberry Cream Cheese
Satisfy your tastbe buds with the creamy and delicious goodness of our Strawberry Cream Cheese. This versatile spread enhances the flavors of spreads and salads, making them even more irresistible. Try it now and elevate your culinary creations!$6.00
Veggie Cream Cheese
A creamy Veggie Cream Cheese, a versatile and easy-to-use spread that adds a burst of flavor to your favorite dishes. Packed with nutritious ingredients, it's the perfect choice for healthy and flavorful spreads and salads.$6.00
Orzo Spinach Salad$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Cucumber, Feta, Red Onion, Tomato, Feta Salad$7.00OUT OF STOCK
Greek Slaw$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Croissants
Spinach and Ricotta$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Pain Au Chocolat$6.95OUT OF STOCK
Pistachio Rose Croissant$6.95OUT OF STOCK
Banana Pudding Croissant$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Medium Croissant$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Pecan Praline Twist$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Apple Pie Croissants$6.95OUT OF STOCK
Honey Pecan Croissant$6.95OUT OF STOCK
S'mores$6.95OUT OF STOCK
Desserts
Cake Slices
Banana Foster Cake$9.00
Black Forest Cake 12$9.00
Caramel Cheesecake
Delicious smooth and creamy texture of our Plain Cream Cheese. Its versatile and delicious flavor makes it perfect for spreads and salads. Elevate your meals with this delectable addition today!$9.00
Carrot Cake$9.00
Chocolate Caramel Marshmallow Cake$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Cinn. Churro Cheesecake$9.00
Pistachio Ricotta$8.00
Cheesecake Cake Pops$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Nosa Dipped Cheesecakes$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Cookie
Apple Caramel Crisp$4.00
Lemon Blueberry$4.00
Oatmeal Raisin
Need a treat? How about a chewy texture, a sweet and tangy flavor, and the added benefit of healthy and wholesome ingredients with our Oatmeal Raisin Cookies. Treat yourself to these delicious treats today!$4.00
S'mores$4.00
Triple Chocolate$4.00
Red Velvet Cookie$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Peanut Butter Cookie$4.00
Core Items
Donuts
Chocolate Hazelnut Doughnut$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Coconut Doughnut$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Italian Doughnut$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Lemon Doughnut$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Salted Caramel Doughnut$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Apple Cider Donuts$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Chocolate Swirl$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Lemon-Filled Donut$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Lemonosa Donut$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Raspberryosa Donut$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Bluberryosa Donut$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Half Dozen nosa Donuts$18.00OUT OF STOCK
Eclairs
Greek Desserts
Baklava
Enjoy the decadent flavors of Baklava, a sweet and flaky dessert that features delicate layers of phyllo dough filled with rich and nutty flavors. Treat yourself to this irresistible treat today!$6.00
Galaktoboureko$8.95
Portokalpita$8.95
Pastel de Nata$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Dubai Chocolate Cup$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Macaron
Pastries
Tarts
Scones
Petit Fours
Mini Pastry
Whole Pies
Ticketed Events
Wine Class
March 11th Wine Class: Celebrating Women in Wine.
Join us on Tuesday, March 11, at 6:30 p.m. for an inspiring Wine Class celebrating International Women's Month. Discover the passion and craft of women-owned and women-made wines. Learn about pioneering winemakers and innovative entrepreneurs. Taste, learn, and celebrate the incredible achievements of women in wine. Led by Danielle Robinson, CSW, this class promises to be both enlightening and enjoyable. Cheers to women in wine! You can purchase tickets online or in the shop. Seats are limited, and you must be 21 or older to participate. Receipt is your ticket.$68.00
April 8th Wine Class: Spring in Paris
Join us on Tuesday, April 8, at 6:30 p.m. for an enchanting Wine Class that will transport you to the charming streets of Paris in springtime. Embrace the elegance of French wines as we explore a selection of exquisite vintages from renowned vineyards that were easily accessible from Paris by train, focused on the Loire Valley and Burgundy. Led by Danielle Robinson, CSW, this class promises to be a captivating and memorable evening. Savor the flavors of Paris. Santé! You can purchase tickets online or in the shop. Seats are limited, and you must be 21 or older to participate. Receipt is your ticket.$68.00
May 13th Wine Class: California's Renowned Wine Regions
Step into an enchanting evening as we explore California’s celebrated wine regions at our May wine class. Discover the distinct terroirs that shape each varietal, uncover the rich history behind iconic wines, and master the art of tasting and pairing like a seasoned sommelier. Perfect for beginners and experts alike, this immersive experience has something for everyone to savor! You can purchase tickets online or in the shop. Seats are limited, and you must be 21 or older to participate. Receipt is your ticket.$68.00
June 10th Wine Class: Northeast Italian Gems: From the Adriatic to the Dolomites
Join us on Tuesday, June 10th, at 6:30 p.m. for an enlightening Wine Class that will transport you to the picturesque regions of Northeast Italy, from the Adriatic to the Dolomites. Discover the intriguing effects of Ponca soil and altitude on wine production in this often misunderstood area. As we warm up for the summer, explore a variety of exceptional wines beyond just Pinot Grigio. Led by Danielle Robinson, CSW, this class promises to elevate your palate and deepen your appreciation for the unique wines of Northeast Italy. Cheers to discoveries! You can purchase tickets online or in the shop. Seats are limited, and you must be 21 or older to participate. Receipt is your ticket.$68.00
Wine Tasting: High-End, Exclusive, and Rare Varietals
February 25th Wine Tasting
Join us on Tuesday, February 25, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Sour & Salt Bakery for an exclusive Wine Tasting Event featuring high-end and rare varietals. Led by our expert instructor, Danielle Robinson, CSW, you'll have the opportunity to taste four exceptional wines. This event offers a relaxed drop-in format with no formal start time so that you can savor these exquisite selections at your leisure. Additional wine glasses will be available for purchase to enhance your experience further. Don't miss this unique chance to explore and enjoy some of the finest wines. You can purchase tickets online or in the shop. Seats are limited, and you must be 21 or older to participate. Receipt is your ticket.$25.00
March 25th Wine Tasting
Join us on Tuesday, March 25, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Sour & Salt Bakery for an exclusive Wine Tasting Event featuring high-end and rare varietals. Danielle Robinson, CSW, our expert instructor, will guide you through tasting four exceptional wines. This event offers a flexible drop-in format with no formal start time, allowing you to enjoy these exquisite selections at your own pace. Additional wine glasses will be available for purchase. Don't miss this unique opportunity to experience some of the finest wines. You can purchase tickets online or in the shop. Seats are limited, and you must be 21 or older to participate. Receipt is your ticket.$25.00
April 22nd Wine Tasting
Join us for an exclusive Wine Tasting Event highlighting high-end and rare varietals. Guided by our expert instructor, Danielle Robinson, CSW, you'll have the chance to taste four extraordinary wines. This event features a relaxed drop-in format with no formal start time to enjoy these exceptional selections at your leisure. Additional wine glasses will be available for purchase. Take advantage of this unique chance to savor some of the finest wines. You can purchase tickets online or in the shop. Seats are limited, and you must be 21 or older to participate. Receipt is your ticket.$25.00
May 27th Wine Tasting
Join us on Tuesday, May 27, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Sour & Salt Bakery for an exclusive Wine Tasting Event showcasing high-end and rare varietals. Our expert instructor, Danielle Robinson, CSW, will lead you through tasting four remarkable wines. This event offers a relaxed, drop-in format with no formal start time, allowing you to savor these selections at your own pace. Additional wine glasses will be available for purchase. Don't miss this opportunity to explore and enjoy some of the finest wines. You can purchase tickets online or in the shop. Seats are limited, and you must be 21 or older to participate. Receipt is your ticket.$25.00
June 24th Wine Tasting
Join us on Tuesday, June 24, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Sour & Salt Bakery for an exclusive Wine Tasting Event featuring high-end and rare varietals. Danielle Robinson, CSW, our expert instructor, will guide you through tasting four exceptional wines. This event has a relaxed, drop-in format with no formal start time, allowing you to enjoy these exquisite selections at your leisure. Additional wine glasses will be available for purchase. Take advantage of this unique chance to savor some of the finest wines. You can purchase tickets online or in the shop. Seats are limited, and you must be 21 or older to participate. Receipt is your ticket.$25.00