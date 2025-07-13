Join us at The Table, for our very first Greek inspired event! Chef Eleni is set to deliver a four course family style feast steeped heavily in Greek traditions and flavor. From the first course to the last bite, each dish will offer an elevated twist on classic Greek cuisine, crafted with precision and passion. It's a night designed for food lovers and those seeking to experience something truly exceptional in the Midlands. Come hungry for both amazing culinary artistry and great company as you savor each course and create lasting memories with fellow foodies at The Table.