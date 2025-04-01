Join us on Tuesday, May 27, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Sour & Salt Bakery for an exclusive Wine Tasting Event showcasing high-end and rare varietals. Our expert instructor, Danielle Robinson, CSW, will lead you through tasting four remarkable wines. This event offers a relaxed, drop-in format with no formal start time, allowing you to savor these selections at your own pace. Additional wine glasses will be available for purchase. Don't miss this opportunity to explore and enjoy some of the finest wines. You can purchase tickets online or in the shop. Seats are limited, and you must be 21 or older to participate. Receipt is your ticket.