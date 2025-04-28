Join us on Tuesday, February 25, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Sour & Salt Bakery for an exclusive Wine Tasting Event featuring high-end and rare varietals. Led by our expert instructor, Danielle Robinson, CSW, you'll have the opportunity to taste four exceptional wines. This event offers a relaxed drop-in format with no formal start time so that you can savor these exquisite selections at your leisure. Additional wine glasses will be available for purchase to enhance your experience further. Don't miss this unique chance to explore and enjoy some of the finest wines. You can purchase tickets online or in the shop. Seats are limited, and you must be 21 or older to participate. Receipt is your ticket.

Special Instructions