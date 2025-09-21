Vines & Conquests: A Tasting Tour of Spanish and Portuguese Wines Through History invites guests on a journey through time and terroir, exploring six iconic wines from Spain and Portugal alongside captivating stories from the Iberian Peninsula’s rich and turbulent past. From the Roman Empire to the Age of Exploration, each wine reflects centuries of conquest, trade, and tradition. Guests will enjoy a refreshing Vinho Verde from Portugal’s Celtic-influenced Minho region, a maritime Albariño from Galicia, a distinctive White Port shaped by British-Portuguese trade, a bright Verdejo from Rueda with Moorish roots, an elegant Tempranillo from Rioja echoing monastic winemaking, and a bold Garnacha from Priorat or Aragón, steeped in Roman viticulture and modern revival. Each pour is paired with regional bites and historical storytelling, making this class perfect for wine lovers, history buffs, and curious palates alike.