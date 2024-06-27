2x points now for loyalty members
Sour & Salt Bakery
Food
Breakfast
- Breakfast Sandwich
Our Signature Handcrafted Breakfast sandwiches including egg with your choice of meat, cheese, and bread. meats - bacon, sausage, pork roll, Impossible Sausage cheese - cheddar, swiss, provolone, muenster bread - bagel, sourdough, or croissant$8.00
- Biscuits and Gravy
This savory delight consists of soft, flaky biscuits smothered in a rich and creamy homemade sausage gravy.$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Lunch
- Handcrafted sandwich with Smoked Salmon, with Cucumber, and Red Pickled Onion, over Tzatziki Sandwich
Sandwich with smoked salmon, cucumber, and red pickled onion, over tzatziki with your choice of bread - bagel, sourdough, or croissant.$12.00
- Avocado Goat Cheese and Sprouts Sandwich
Handcrafted sandwich with Avocado, goat cheese, and sprouts with your choice of bread - bagel, sourdough, or croissant.$10.00
- Hummus, Roasted Red Pepper, Fresh Mozzarella and Arugula Sandwich
Handcrafted sandwich with hummus and fresh mozzarella roasted red pepper and arugula with your choice of bread - bagel, sourdough, or croissant.$10.00
- Fresh Strawberry and Basil, drizzled with Balsamic Glaze over Cream Cheese Sandwich
Handcrafted sandwich with Fresh strawberry and basil, drizzled with balsamic glaze over cream cheese and your choice of bread - bagel, sourdough, or croissant.$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Brie topped with Caramelized Onion and Fig Jam
Hand-crafted sandwich with Brie topped with caramelized onion and, fig jam and your choice of bread - bagel, sourdough, or croissant.$10.00
- Kickin Chicken Sandwich
Kickin’ Chicken Sandwich with our original sourdough white bread and our made from scratch and very popular chicken salad, the perfect choice for a satisfying lunch. Bite into this classic sandwich and experience the ultimate comfort food.$8.75
- Spicy Pimento Cheese Sandwich
Our Pimento Cheese Sandwich but with some spice added. Made with our original sourdough white bread and our made from scratch spicy pimento cheese, the perfect choice for a satisfying lunch. Bite into this classic sandwich and experience the ultimate comfort food.$8.75
- Pimento Cheese Sandwich
Try our Pimento Cheese Sandwich with our original sourdough white bread and our made from scratch pimento cheese, the perfect choice for a satisfying lunch. Bite into this classic sandwich and experience the ultimate comfort food.$8.75
- Spanakopita
Customer favorite with mouthwatering flavors, our Spinach Pie (Spanakopita) is a delicious and healthy Greek lunch option. Made with a flaky pastry crust and filled with nutritious spinach, this traditional recipe is a must-try for food lovers. Order now and satisfy your cravings!$4.00
- Tiropita
Sister of our Spanakopita, our mouthwatering delight of Tiropita, a cheese pie with a deliciously creamy filling and a flaky pastry crust. This perfect lunch option will leave you wanting more!$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Bread
- House Sourdough Loaf
Our signature sourdough loaf!$8.00
- Caramelized Onion Sourdough Loaf
Our signature White/Whole Wheat Loaf infused with onions caramelized in olive oil.$8.50
- Roasted Garlic Sourdough Loaf
Our signature White/Whole Wheat Loaf infused with crushed roasted garlic.$8.50
- Baguette$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Focaccia
Have you tried the authentic flavors of Italy with our original sour dough focaccia bread. Crafted using artisanal baking techniques and a original recipe, each bite is a heavenly experience of fresh, flavorful goodness. Treat yourself to this mouthwatering delight today!$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Sandwich Loaf
Introducing our Sandwich Loaf - a versatile option for creating delicious sandwiches. Made with signature sour dough starter and softer ingredients for sandwiches, this freshly baked bread is convenient and easy to use.$8.00
- Pretzel$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Single Bagels
- Blueberry Bagel
With a delicious blueberry flavor, enjoy the soft and chewy texture of our Blueberry Bagel. Perfect for breakfast or as a snack, this delightful treat will satisfy your cravings and leave you wanting more!$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Carrot and Habanero Bagel
A combination of our freshly baked Carrot and Habanero Bagel, which offers a spicy kick that will awaken your taste buds. Try this delectable creation today!$3.00