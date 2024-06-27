2x points now for loyalty members
Sour & Salt Bakery
Food
Breakfast
- Breakfast Sandwich
Our Signature Handcrafted Breakfast sandwiches including egg with your choice of meat, cheese, and bread. meats - bacon, sausage, pork roll, Impossible Sausage cheese - cheddar, swiss, provolone, muenster bread - bagel, sourdough, or croissant$8.00
- Biscuits and Gravy
This savory delight consists of soft, flaky biscuits smothered in a rich and creamy homemade sausage gravy.$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Lunch
- Handcrafted sandwich with Smoked Salmon, with Cucumber, and Red Pickled Onion, over Tzatziki Sandwich
Sandwich with smoked salmon, cucumber, and red pickled onion, over tzatziki with your choice of bread - bagel, sourdough, or croissant.$12.00
- Avocado Goat Cheese and Sprouts Sandwich
Handcrafted sandwich with Avocado, goat cheese, and sprouts with your choice of bread - bagel, sourdough, or croissant.$10.00
- Hummus, Roasted Red Pepper, Fresh Mozzarella and Arugula Sandwich
Handcrafted sandwich with hummus and fresh mozzarella roasted red pepper and arugula with your choice of bread - bagel, sourdough, or croissant.$10.00
- Fresh Strawberry and Basil, drizzled with Balsamic Glaze over Cream Cheese Sandwich
Handcrafted sandwich with Fresh strawberry and basil, drizzled with balsamic glaze over cream cheese and your choice of bread - bagel, sourdough, or croissant.$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Brie topped with Caramelized Onion and Fig Jam
Hand-crafted sandwich with Brie topped with caramelized onion and, fig jam and your choice of bread - bagel, sourdough, or croissant.$10.00
- Kickin Chicken Sandwich
Kickin’ Chicken Sandwich with our original sourdough white bread and our made from scratch and very popular chicken salad, the perfect choice for a satisfying lunch. Bite into this classic sandwich and experience the ultimate comfort food.$8.75
- Spicy Pimento Cheese Sandwich
Our Pimento Cheese Sandwich but with some spice added. Made with our original sourdough white bread and our made from scratch spicy pimento cheese, the perfect choice for a satisfying lunch. Bite into this classic sandwich and experience the ultimate comfort food.$8.75
- Pimento Cheese Sandwich
Try our Pimento Cheese Sandwich with our original sourdough white bread and our made from scratch pimento cheese, the perfect choice for a satisfying lunch. Bite into this classic sandwich and experience the ultimate comfort food.$8.75
- Spanakopita
Customer favorite with mouthwatering flavors, our Spinach Pie (Spanakopita) is a delicious and healthy Greek lunch option. Made with a flaky pastry crust and filled with nutritious spinach, this traditional recipe is a must-try for food lovers. Order now and satisfy your cravings!$4.00
- Tiropita
Sister of our Spanakopita, our mouthwatering delight of Tiropita, a cheese pie with a deliciously creamy filling and a flaky pastry crust. This perfect lunch option will leave you wanting more!$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Bread
- House Sourdough Loaf
Our signature sourdough loaf!$8.00
- Caramelized Onion Sourdough Loaf
Our signature White/Whole Wheat Loaf infused with onions caramelized in olive oil.$8.50
- Roasted Garlic Sourdough Loaf
Our signature White/Whole Wheat Loaf infused with crushed roasted garlic.$8.50
- Baguette$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Focaccia
Have you tried the authentic flavors of Italy with our original sour dough focaccia bread. Crafted using artisanal baking techniques and a original recipe, each bite is a heavenly experience of fresh, flavorful goodness. Treat yourself to this mouthwatering delight today!$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Sandwich Loaf
Introducing our Sandwich Loaf - a versatile option for creating delicious sandwiches. Made with signature sour dough starter and softer ingredients for sandwiches, this freshly baked bread is convenient and easy to use.$8.00
- Pretzel$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Single Bagels
- Blueberry Bagel
With a delicious blueberry flavor, enjoy the soft and chewy texture of our Blueberry Bagel. Perfect for breakfast or as a snack, this delightful treat will satisfy your cravings and leave you wanting more!$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Carrot and Habanero Bagel
A combination of our freshly baked Carrot and Habanero Bagel, which offers a spicy kick that will awaken your taste buds. Try this delectable creation today!$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cheddar and Chive Bagel
Savory flavor of our Cheddar/Chives Bagel, perfectly toasted to perfection and deliciously seasoned. Start your day off right with this mouthwatering breakfast option! Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
- Cinnamon Raisin Bagel
Charge into breakfast with scrumptious combination of delicious cinnamon flavor and sweet raisin filling, perfectly baked into a delightful Cinnamon Raisin Bagel. Treat yourself to a heavenly breakfast or snack that will satisfy your cravings and leave you wanting more! Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Everything Bagel
Enjoy the mouthwatering flavor of our Everything Bagel - Bagels. These versatile treats are perfectly seasoned, making them the ultimate choice for breakfast or a satisfying snack. Treat yourself to a delicious burst of flavor - order your Everything Bagel - Bagels today! Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
- Jalapeno Bagel
Enjoy the perfect combination of spicy and flavorful with our Jalapeño Bagel. This unique twist on a classic is versatile enough to complement any meal. Order your Jalapeño Bagel today and add some excitement to your breakfast or lunch!$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Onion Bagel
Have you tried the savory flavor, soft and chewy texture of our Onion Bagel? Versatile for any meal, this delectable treat is perfect for breakfast, lunch, or a snack on the go. Order your Onion Bagel today and elevate your meal experience! Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
- Plain Bagel
Try the classic flavor of our Plain Bagel - a versatile treat that is perfect for any time of day. With a perfectly toasted exterior and a soft, chewy interior, this bagel is sure to satisfy your cravings. Add it to your cart now and elevate your breakfast or snack game! Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
- Poppy Bagel
Are we in Wonderland? Freshness and a variety of flavors with our Poppy Bagels. Perfect for any meal, these freshly baked bagels will satisfy your cravings and elevate your breakfast or lunch experience. Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
- Salt Bagel
Salty like the ocean, or the bakers! Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
- Sesame Bagel
Try the mouthwatering flavor of our Sesame Bagel, with its soft and chewy texture, and enjoy its versatility for any meal. Start your day off right with a delicious and satisfying breakfast or elevate your lunch with a tasty sandwich. Order your Sesame Bagel now and experience pure culinary delight! Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
- Spinach and Feta Bagel
A mouthwatering flavor combination of spinach and feta with our delicious Spinach and Feta Bagel. Made with fresh and wholesome ingredients, this bagel is the perfect choice for a delightful breakfast or lunch option.$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Sun-dried Tomato and Pesto
A savory flavor combination of our Sun-dried Tomato and Pesto Bagel. Made with authentic sun-dried tomatoes and a delicious pesto spread, this bagel is a delightful treat for any time of day. Try it now and elevate your breakfast or lunch to a whole new level!$3.00OUT OF STOCK
1/2 & Full Dozen Bagels
Spreads/Salads
- Garlic and Chive Cream Cheese
A delectable flavor and creamy texture of our Garlic and Chive Cream Cheese. This versatile spread is perfect for adding a burst of deliciousness to your favorite sandwiches, bagels, or salads.$6.00
- Green Olive Cream Cheese
Indulge in the unique flavor combination of green olives and cream cheese with our Green Olive Cream Cheese. With its creamy texture and versatile usage, it's perfect for spreading on crackers, sandwiches or adding to salads. Elevate your culinary experience with this delicious and satisfying spread.$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Kickin Chicken Salad
Mouthwatering flavor and versatility of our Kickin' Chicken Salad. Packed with delicious ingredients, this convenient spread is perfect for sandwiches, wraps, or as a dip. Add a kick to your meals with our Kickin' Chicken Salad today!$10.75
- Pimento Cheese
Yummy creamy and cheesy goodness of Poppin' Pimento Cheese. This bold and flavorful spread is a versatile and delicious addition to any meal. Try it on sandwiches, crackers, or as a dip - you won't be able to resist its irresistible taste!$9.75OUT OF STOCK
- Plain Cream Cheese
Delicious smooth and creamy texture of our Plain Cream Cheese. Its versatile and delicious flavor makes it perfect for spreads and salads. Elevate your meals with this delectable addition today!$5.50
- Spicy Poppin Pimento Cheese
Yummy creamy and cheesy goodness of Spicy Poppin' Pimento Cheese. All the flavor of of regular pimento with a spicy kick!$9.75OUT OF STOCK
- Strawberry Cream Cheese
Satisfy your tastbe buds with the creamy and delicious goodness of our Strawberry Cream Cheese. This versatile spread enhances the flavors of spreads and salads, making them even more irresistible. Try it now and elevate your culinary creations!$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Veggie Cream Cheese
A creamy Veggie Cream Cheese, a versatile and easy-to-use spread that adds a burst of flavor to your favorite dishes. Packed with nutritious ingredients, it's the perfect choice for healthy and flavorful spreads and salads.$6.00
Croissants
Dessert
- Brownie
Try the irresistible decadence of our Regular Brownie, made with the highest quality ethical chocolate. Treat yourself to a blissful moment of pure chocolatey goodness - order your Brownie today!$6.00
- White Chocolate Blondie
White chocolate is a confectionery typically made of sugar, milk, and cocoa butter, decadent flavor and rich, creamy texture. This delightful dessert is the perfect indulgent treat for any occasion.$6.00
- Cinnamon Roll With Icing
Sourdough cinnamon rolls with rum caramel cream cheese icing.$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cinnamon Roll without icing
Sourdough cinnamon rolls without the icing.$7.00
- Coffee Cake
Classic treat and versatile flavor with our original Coffee Cake, featuring a moist and tender texture and a perfectly balanced sweetness. Treat yourself to this heavenly dessert today!$7.00
- Lemon Squares$6.00
- Tiramisu
Tiramisu is a rich and creamy Italian dessert that offers layers of flavor, combining espresso-soaked ladyfingers with a velvety mascarpone cheese filling. Indulge in this irresistible treat and experience a taste of Italy today!$9.00
- Chocolate Hazelnut Doughnut$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Lemon Chello$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Mango Mousse$12.00OUT OF STOCK
Quiche
Greek Deserts
Desserts
Cake Slices
- Chocolate Overload$8.00
- Pistachio Ricotta$8.00
- Turtle Cheesecake$9.00
- Pistachio Cheesecake$9.00
- Key Lime Cheesecake$8.00
- Biscoff Cheesecake$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Blueberry Cheesecake
Indulge in the exquisite flavors of our Blueberry Cheesecake. This delectable dessert features a luscious blueberry jam filling, creamy cheesecake, and a heavenly white chocolate ganache, all nestled on a buttery graham cracker crust. Topped with a delightful graham cracker crumble, this dessert is sure to satisfy your sweet cravings.$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Creme Brulee Cheesecake$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Peach Cheesecake$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Strawberry Cheesecake$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pecan Praline Cheesecake$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cheesecake
Delicious smooth and creamy texture of our Plain Cream Cheese. Its versatile and delicious flavor makes it perfect for spreads and salads. Elevate your meals with this delectable addition today!$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pear Ricotta Cake$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Mousse Fudge Center$9.00
- Black Forest Cake 12$9.00
- Hummingbird Cake$9.00
Macron
Greek Desserts
Cookies
- Chocolate Chip
Try our take on the irresistible goodness of the classic homemade chocolate chip cookie. With their crispy edges and chewy centers, these cookies are the perfect treat for any occasion. Order now and satisfy your sweet tooth with our delicious chocolate chip cookies!$4.00
- Oatmeal Rasin
Need a treat? How about a chewy texture, a sweet and tangy flavor, and the added benefit of healthy and wholesome ingredients with our Oatmeal Raisin Cookies. Treat yourself to these delicious treats today!$4.00
- Lemon Blueberry$4.00
- Apple Caramel Crisp$4.00
- S'mores$4.00
- Triple Chocolate$4.00
- Ricotta Pear Hazelnut$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Coppa
Beverages
Drinks
- Coke Zero$1.75
- Gold Medal Apple Juice$3.50
- Juice Box$1.00
- Poppi Sparkling Pre-Biotic$2.50
- Prime$3.50
- Sparkling Water Bottle
It’s water with bubbles. In Europe they will typically ask you if you want water with Gas or No-Gas.$1.75
- Sparkling Water Can
It’s water with bubbles. In Europe they will typically ask you if you want water with Gas or No-Gas.$1.75
- Water Bottle
It's water.$1.00
- Root Beer$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Juice
- Blood Orange Juice$7.50
- Lemonade
Fresh pressed from real lemons in the shop. Try the refreshing flavor of our all-natural lemonade, made with the finest ingredients. Perfect for quenching your thirst on a hot summer day. Try our lemonade today and experience pure refreshment.$7.00
- Orange Juice
Fresh pressed from oranges in the shop. Start your day off right with our refreshing and energizing orange juice. Packed with vitamin C, it's the perfect way to boost your immune system and start your day on a healthy note.$7.00
- Strawberry Lemonade$7.00
Beer and Wine
- Blue Moon$4.95
- Columbia Craft Lager$4.95
- Gaelic Ale$4.95
- Le Rose de S. Mediterranean
Pink, yet very light and bright. Currant and strawberry aromas mingle with other floral scents. This great rose has a clean and refreshing taste.$10.00
- Lockhart Chardonnay, California
Medium bodied, with ripe pear and apple flavors. Subtle oak flavors in the smooth finish.$10.00
- Barbara Fores Rose Terra Alta Spain
Fresh armoatic nose with sweet strawberries, black currant notes, slight herbaceous.$14.00
- Pas de Probleme Pinot Noir, France
Wild strawberry, currant, mushroom earthliness, and a touch of bitter chocolate.$9.00
- Chateau Jourdan Bordeaux Rouge, France
A supple Bordeaux with silky tannins and a nice concentration of jammy red and black fruit.$9.00
- Lockhart Cabernet, Lodi California
Dark red fruits, cocoa nib, a bit of oakiness and wood tannin.$10.00
- Mahu Sauvignon Blanc Bottle$36.00
- Bodan Roan Pinot Noir Bottle
Intense aromas of raspberry and cherry, accented by a touch of earth and smoke. Smooth and medium in body.$38.00
- Le Rose de Mediterranean Bottle
Pink, yet very light and bright. Currant and strawberry aromas mingle with other floral scents. This great rose has a clean and refreshing taste.$36.00
- Tullia Brut Prosecco di Treviso Bottle
Fresh aromas of Anjou pear and white flower. Finishes with hints of dried honey, pear, and apple. Dry with fine and persistent bubbles.$36.00