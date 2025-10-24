Warm up this November with an unforgettable wine experience! Join us on Tuesday, November 11th at 6:30 PM at Sour & Salt Bakery to explore 2 full-bodied exotic whites and 4 rich, robust reds from around the globe. Discover the stories behind these bold varietals, learn what gives them their intense flavors, and savor every sip in a cozy, flavorful evening. Perfect for wine lovers looking to elevate their palate and enjoy a night of fun and discovery!