Join us for a lively, refreshing journey through the world of sparkling wines—perfect for summer sipping! In this engaging and informative class, we’ll explore a dazzling array of bubbly styles from across the globe, including the crisp elegance of Methode Ancestral from Spain, the fruity charm of Italian Prosecco, the iconic luxury of French Champagne, and the wild, rustic beauty of Pét-Nat (Pétillant Naturel). Whether you're a casual wine drinker or an enthusiastic oenophile, you'll discover what makes each of these sparkling wines unique—from production methods and grape varieties to flavor profiles and ideal food pairings. You’ll taste your way through curated examples of each style, learn how to read labels, and even pick up tips on serving and storing bubbly. Get ready to swirl, sniff, and sip your way through summer’s most celebratory wines. Bubbles taste better with context—and we’re pouring plenty of both.