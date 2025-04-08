Sour & Salt Bakery
Featured Items
Breakfast Sandwich
Our Signature Handcrafted Breakfast sandwiches including egg with your choice of meat, cheese, and bread. meats - bacon, sausage, pork roll, Impossible Sausage cheese - cheddar, swiss, provolone, muenster bread - bagel, sourdough, or croissant$9.00
April 8th Wine Class: Spring in Paris
Join us on Tuesday, April 8, at 6:30 p.m. for an enchanting Wine Class that will transport you to the charming streets of Paris in springtime. Embrace the elegance of French wines as we explore a selection of exquisite vintages from renowned vineyards that were easily accessible from Paris by train, focused on the Loire Valley and Burgundy. Led by Danielle Robinson, CSW, this class promises to be a captivating and memorable evening. Savor the flavors of Paris. Santé! You can purchase tickets online or in the shop. Seats are limited, and you must be 21 or older to participate. Receipt is your ticket.$68.00
March 25th Wine Tasting
Join us on Tuesday, March 25, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Sour & Salt Bakery for an exclusive Wine Tasting Event featuring high-end and rare varietals. Danielle Robinson, CSW, our expert instructor, will guide you through tasting four exceptional wines. This event offers a flexible drop-in format with no formal start time, allowing you to enjoy these exquisite selections at your own pace. Additional wine glasses will be available for purchase. Don't miss this unique opportunity to experience some of the finest wines. You can purchase tickets online or in the shop. Seats are limited, and you must be 21 or older to participate. Receipt is your ticket.$25.00
Food
Breakfast
Lunch
Avocado Goat Cheese and Sprouts Sandwich
Handcrafted sandwich with Avocado, goat cheese, and sprouts with your choice of bread - bagel, sourdough, or croissant.$10.00
Strawberry Twist$10.00
Brie topped with Caramelized Onion and Fig Jam
Hand-crafted sandwich with Brie topped with caramelized onion and, fig jam and your choice of bread - bagel, sourdough, or croissant.$10.00
Pimento Cheese Sandwich
Try our Pimento Cheese Sandwich with our original sourdough white bread and our made from scratch pimento cheese, the perfect choice for a satisfying lunch. Bite into this classic sandwich and experience the ultimate comfort food.$8.75
Kickin Chicken Sandwich
Kickin’ Chicken Sandwich with our original sourdough white bread and our made from scratch and very popular chicken salad, the perfect choice for a satisfying lunch. Bite into this classic sandwich and experience the ultimate comfort food.$8.75
Spicy Pimento Cheese Sandwich
Our Pimento Cheese Sandwich but with some spice added. Made with our original sourdough white bread and our made from scratch spicy pimento cheese, the perfect choice for a satisfying lunch. Bite into this classic sandwich and experience the ultimate comfort food.$8.75
Single Bagels
Blueberry Bagel
With a delicious blueberry flavor, enjoy the soft and chewy texture of our Blueberry Bagel. Perfect for breakfast or as a snack, this delightful treat will satisfy your cravings and leave you wanting more!$3.00
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel
Charge into breakfast with scrumptious combination of delicious cinnamon flavor and sweet raisin filling, perfectly baked into a delightful Cinnamon Raisin Bagel. Treat yourself to a heavenly breakfast or snack that will satisfy your cravings and leave you wanting more! Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
Everything Bagel
Enjoy the mouthwatering flavor of our Everything Bagel - Bagels. These versatile treats are perfectly seasoned, making them the ultimate choice for breakfast or a satisfying snack. Treat yourself to a delicious burst of flavor - order your Everything Bagel - Bagels today! Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
Onion Bagel
Have you tried the savory flavor, soft and chewy texture of our Onion Bagel? Versatile for any meal, this delectable treat is perfect for breakfast, lunch, or a snack on the go. Order your Onion Bagel today and elevate your meal experience! Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
Plain Bagel
Try the classic flavor of our Plain Bagel - a versatile treat that is perfect for any time of day. With a perfectly toasted exterior and a soft, chewy interior, this bagel is sure to satisfy your cravings. Add it to your cart now and elevate your breakfast or snack game! Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
Poppy Bagel
Are we in Wonderland? Freshness and a variety of flavors with our Poppy Bagels. Perfect for any meal, these freshly baked bagels will satisfy your cravings and elevate your breakfast or lunch experience. Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
1/2 & Full Dozen Bagels
Spreads/Salads
Garlic and Chive Cream Cheese
A delectable flavor and creamy texture of our Garlic and Chive Cream Cheese. This versatile spread is perfect for adding a burst of deliciousness to your favorite sandwiches, bagels, or salads.$6.00
Kickin Chicken Salad
Mouthwatering flavor and versatility of our Kickin' Chicken Salad. Packed with delicious ingredients, this convenient spread is perfect for sandwiches, wraps, or as a dip. Add a kick to your meals with our Kickin' Chicken Salad today!$10.75
Pimento Cheese
Yummy creamy and cheesy goodness of Poppin' Pimento Cheese. This bold and flavorful spread is a versatile and delicious addition to any meal. Try it on sandwiches, crackers, or as a dip - you won't be able to resist its irresistible taste!$9.75
Spicy Poppin Pimento Cheese
Yummy creamy and cheesy goodness of Spicy Poppin' Pimento Cheese. All the flavor of of regular pimento with a spicy kick!$9.75
Strawberry Cream Cheese
Satisfy your tastbe buds with the creamy and delicious goodness of our Strawberry Cream Cheese. This versatile spread enhances the flavors of spreads and salads, making them even more irresistible. Try it now and elevate your culinary creations!$6.00
Veggie Cream Cheese
A creamy Veggie Cream Cheese, a versatile and easy-to-use spread that adds a burst of flavor to your favorite dishes. Packed with nutritious ingredients, it's the perfect choice for healthy and flavorful spreads and salads.$6.00
Chips
Desserts
Cake Slices
Avocado Cheesecake$9.00
Banana Foster Cake$9.00
Black Forest Cake 12$9.00
Caramel Cheesecake
Delicious smooth and creamy texture of our Plain Cream Cheese. Its versatile and delicious flavor makes it perfect for spreads and salads. Elevate your meals with this delectable addition today!$9.00
Carrot Cake$9.00
Cinn. Churro Cheesecake$9.00
Pistachio Ricotta$8.00
Cookie
Apple Caramel Crisp$4.00
Lemon Blueberry$4.00
Oatmeal Raisin
Need a treat? How about a chewy texture, a sweet and tangy flavor, and the added benefit of healthy and wholesome ingredients with our Oatmeal Raisin Cookies. Treat yourself to these delicious treats today!$4.00
S'mores$4.00
Triple Chocolate$4.00
Peanut Chocolate Cookie$4.00
Eclairs
Greek Desserts
Macaron
Pastries
Mini Pastry
Whole Pies
Ticketed Events
Wine Class
March 11th Wine Class: Celebrating Women in Wine.
Join us on Tuesday, March 11, at 6:30 p.m. for an inspiring Wine Class celebrating International Women's Month. Discover the passion and craft of women-owned and women-made wines. Learn about pioneering winemakers and innovative entrepreneurs. Taste, learn, and celebrate the incredible achievements of women in wine. Led by Danielle Robinson, CSW, this class promises to be both enlightening and enjoyable. Cheers to women in wine! You can purchase tickets online or in the shop. Seats are limited, and you must be 21 or older to participate. Receipt is your ticket.$68.00
April 8th Wine Class: Spring in Paris
Join us on Tuesday, April 8, at 6:30 p.m. for an enchanting Wine Class that will transport you to the charming streets of Paris in springtime. Embrace the elegance of French wines as we explore a selection of exquisite vintages from renowned vineyards that were easily accessible from Paris by train, focused on the Loire Valley and Burgundy. Led by Danielle Robinson, CSW, this class promises to be a captivating and memorable evening. Savor the flavors of Paris. Santé! You can purchase tickets online or in the shop. Seats are limited, and you must be 21 or older to participate. Receipt is your ticket.$68.00
June 10th Wine Class: Northeast Italian Gems: From the Adriatic to the Dolomites
Join us on Tuesday, June 10th, at 6:30 p.m. for an enlightening Wine Class that will transport you to the picturesque regions of Northeast Italy, from the Adriatic to the Dolomites. Discover the intriguing effects of Ponca soil and altitude on wine production in this often misunderstood area. As we warm up for the summer, explore a variety of exceptional wines beyond just Pinot Grigio. Led by Danielle Robinson, CSW, this class promises to elevate your palate and deepen your appreciation for the unique wines of Northeast Italy. Cheers to discoveries! You can purchase tickets online or in the shop. Seats are limited, and you must be 21 or older to participate. Receipt is your ticket.$68.00
Wine Tasting: High-End, Exclusive, and Rare Varietals
February 25th Wine Tasting
Join us on Tuesday, February 25, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Sour & Salt Bakery for an exclusive Wine Tasting Event featuring high-end and rare varietals. Led by our expert instructor, Danielle Robinson, CSW, you'll have the opportunity to taste four exceptional wines. This event offers a relaxed drop-in format with no formal start time so that you can savor these exquisite selections at your leisure. Additional wine glasses will be available for purchase to enhance your experience further. Don't miss this unique chance to explore and enjoy some of the finest wines. You can purchase tickets online or in the shop. Seats are limited, and you must be 21 or older to participate. Receipt is your ticket.$25.00
March 25th Wine Tasting
Join us on Tuesday, March 25, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Sour & Salt Bakery for an exclusive Wine Tasting Event featuring high-end and rare varietals. Danielle Robinson, CSW, our expert instructor, will guide you through tasting four exceptional wines. This event offers a flexible drop-in format with no formal start time, allowing you to enjoy these exquisite selections at your own pace. Additional wine glasses will be available for purchase. Don't miss this unique opportunity to experience some of the finest wines. You can purchase tickets online or in the shop. Seats are limited, and you must be 21 or older to participate. Receipt is your ticket.$25.00
April 22nd Wine Tasting
Join us for an exclusive Wine Tasting Event highlighting high-end and rare varietals. Guided by our expert instructor, Danielle Robinson, CSW, you'll have the chance to taste four extraordinary wines. This event features a relaxed drop-in format with no formal start time to enjoy these exceptional selections at your leisure. Additional wine glasses will be available for purchase. Take advantage of this unique chance to savor some of the finest wines. You can purchase tickets online or in the shop. Seats are limited, and you must be 21 or older to participate. Receipt is your ticket.$25.00
May 27th Wine Tasting
Join us on Tuesday, May 27, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Sour & Salt Bakery for an exclusive Wine Tasting Event showcasing high-end and rare varietals. Our expert instructor, Danielle Robinson, CSW, will lead you through tasting four remarkable wines. This event offers a relaxed, drop-in format with no formal start time, allowing you to savor these selections at your own pace. Additional wine glasses will be available for purchase. Don't miss this opportunity to explore and enjoy some of the finest wines. You can purchase tickets online or in the shop. Seats are limited, and you must be 21 or older to participate. Receipt is your ticket.$25.00
June 24th Wine Tasting
Join us on Tuesday, June 24, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Sour & Salt Bakery for an exclusive Wine Tasting Event featuring high-end and rare varietals. Danielle Robinson, CSW, our expert instructor, will guide you through tasting four exceptional wines. This event has a relaxed, drop-in format with no formal start time, allowing you to enjoy these exquisite selections at your leisure. Additional wine glasses will be available for purchase. Take advantage of this unique chance to savor some of the finest wines. You can purchase tickets online or in the shop. Seats are limited, and you must be 21 or older to participate. Receipt is your ticket.$25.00