Sour & Salt Bakery
Featured Items
Breakfast Sandwich
Our Signature Handcrafted Breakfast sandwich - two eggs with your choice of meat, cheese, and bread.$9.00
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, cheese, peppers, onions, andouille sausage and chorizo! Salsa included.$9.00
Brisket Sandwich
Smoked brisket, smoked right here at the bakery. Choose whatever bread you want, and we will load it with brisket!$15.99
Food
Breakfast
Doughnut Judge Me
Doughnut on the bottom, your choice of meat, two eggs, cheese and another doughnut on top with an icing drizzle. Mind ya business!$10.00
Biscuits & Gravy
Country sausage gravy, over two fresh made biscuits. You can also choose a half order!$8.00
Avocado Toast
Our signature avocado toast - Thick cut sourdough, honey & olive oil drizzle, avocado, sunny side-up egg and red pepper flakes.$9.00
Lunch
Avocado Goat Cheese and Sprouts Sandwich
Handcrafted sandwich with Avocado, goat cheese, and sprouts with your choice of bread - bagel, sourdough, or croissant.$10.00
Strawberry Twist$10.00
Brie topped with Caramelized Onion and Fig Jam
Hand-crafted sandwich with Brie topped with caramelized onion and, fig jam and your choice of bread - bagel, sourdough, or croissant.$10.00
Pimento Cheese Sandwich
Try our Pimento Cheese Sandwich with our original sourdough white bread and our made from scratch pimento cheese, the perfect choice for a satisfying lunch. Bite into this classic sandwich and experience the ultimate comfort food.$8.75
Smoked salmon, with cucumber, red pickled onions, and Tzatziki sandwich
Sandwich with smoked salmon, cucumber, red pickled onions, and tzatziki. Your choice of bread - bagel, sourdough, or croissant.$12.00
Kickin Chicken Sandwich
Kickin’ Chicken Sandwich with our original sourdough white bread and our made from scratch and very popular chicken salad, the perfect choice for a satisfying lunch. Bite into this classic sandwich and experience the ultimate comfort food.$8.75
Spicy Pimento Cheese Sandwich
Our Pimento Cheese Sandwich but with some spice added. Made with our original sourdough white bread and our made from scratch spicy pimento cheese, the perfect choice for a satisfying lunch. Bite into this classic sandwich and experience the ultimate comfort food.$8.75
Muffins
Specials
Sakhar Jams
Single Bagels
Cheddar and Chive Bagel
Savory flavor of our Cheddar/Chives Bagel, perfectly toasted to perfection and deliciously seasoned. Start your day off right with this mouthwatering breakfast option! Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
Everything Bagel
Enjoy the mouthwatering flavor of our Everything Bagel - Bagels. These versatile treats are perfectly seasoned, making them the ultimate choice for breakfast or a satisfying snack. Treat yourself to a delicious burst of flavor - order your Everything Bagel - Bagels today! Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
Onion Bagel
Have you tried the savory flavor, soft and chewy texture of our Onion Bagel? Versatile for any meal, this delectable treat is perfect for breakfast, lunch, or a snack on the go. Order your Onion Bagel today and elevate your meal experience! Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
Plain Bagel
Try the classic flavor of our Plain Bagel - a versatile treat that is perfect for any time of day. With a perfectly toasted exterior and a soft, chewy interior, this bagel is sure to satisfy your cravings. Add it to your cart now and elevate your breakfast or snack game! Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
Poppy Bagel
Are we in Wonderland? Freshness and a variety of flavors with our Poppy Bagels. Perfect for any meal, these freshly baked bagels will satisfy your cravings and elevate your breakfast or lunch experience. Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
Sesame Bagel
Try the mouthwatering flavor of our Sesame Bagel, with its soft and chewy texture, and enjoy its versatility for any meal. Start your day off right with a delicious and satisfying breakfast or elevate your lunch with a tasty sandwich. Order your Sesame Bagel now and experience pure culinary delight! Add one of our smears or cream cheeses for additional flavor bliss.$3.00
Sliced Sourdough Bread
1/2 & Full Dozen Bagels
Spreads/Salads
Green Olive Cream Cheese
Indulge in the unique flavor combination of green olives and cream cheese with our Green Olive Cream Cheese. With its creamy texture and versatile usage, it's perfect for spreading on crackers, sandwiches or adding to salads. Elevate your culinary experience with this delicious and satisfying spread.$6.00
Kickin Chicken Salad
Mouthwatering flavor and versatility of our Kickin' Chicken Salad. Packed with delicious ingredients, this convenient spread is perfect for sandwiches, wraps, or as a dip. Add a kick to your meals with our Kickin' Chicken Salad today!$10.75
Pimento Cheese
Yummy creamy and cheesy goodness of Poppin' Pimento Cheese. This bold and flavorful spread is a versatile and delicious addition to any meal. Try it on sandwiches, crackers, or as a dip - you won't be able to resist its irresistible taste!$9.75
Plain Cream Cheese
Delicious smooth and creamy texture of our Plain Cream Cheese. Its versatile and delicious flavor makes it perfect for spreads and salads. Elevate your meals with this delectable addition today!$5.50
Spicy Poppin Pimento Cheese
Yummy creamy and cheesy goodness of Spicy Poppin' Pimento Cheese. All the flavor of of regular pimento with a spicy kick!$9.75
Strawberry Cream Cheese
Satisfy your tastbe buds with the creamy and delicious goodness of our Strawberry Cream Cheese. This versatile spread enhances the flavors of spreads and salads, making them even more irresistible. Try it now and elevate your culinary creations!$6.00
Veggie Cream Cheese
A creamy Veggie Cream Cheese, a versatile and easy-to-use spread that adds a burst of flavor to your favorite dishes. Packed with nutritious ingredients, it's the perfect choice for healthy and flavorful spreads and salads.$6.00
Desserts
Cake Slices
Banana Foster Cake$9.00
Caramel Cheesecake
Caramel Cheesecake
Carrot Cake$9.00
Cinn. Churro Cheesecake$9.00
Pistachio Ricotta$8.00
Cookie
Donuts
Greek Desserts
Macaron
Pastries
Whole Pies
Ticketed Events
High Tea
High Tea - July 12, 1:00pm
Join us for our very first Afternoon Tea! This will be a "soft opening", with friends and local foodies! Anyone can get tickets but they are limited!$40.00HIGH TEA
High Tea - July 13, 11:00am
Join us for our very first Afternoon Tea! This will be a "soft opening", with friends and local foodies! Anyone can get tickets but they are limited!$40.00HIGH TEA
Wine Class
July 8th Summer Sparkling Wine Class
Join us for a lively, refreshing journey through the world of sparkling wines—perfect for summer sipping! In this engaging and informative class, we’ll explore a dazzling array of bubbly styles from across the globe, including the crisp elegance of Methode Ancestral from Spain, the fruity charm of Italian Prosecco, the iconic luxury of French Champagne, and the wild, rustic beauty of Pét-Nat (Pétillant Naturel). Whether you're a casual wine drinker or an enthusiastic oenophile, you'll discover what makes each of these sparkling wines unique—from production methods and grape varieties to flavor profiles and ideal food pairings. You’ll taste your way through curated examples of each style, learn how to read labels, and even pick up tips on serving and storing bubbly. Get ready to swirl, sniff, and sip your way through summer’s most celebratory wines. Bubbles taste better with context—and we’re pouring plenty of both.$68.00IN-HOUSE SOMMELIERWINES
August 12th Wine Class
Think you know your wines? Put your palate to the test in this fun and interactive Blind Tasting Class, where labels are hidden, assumptions are challenged, and your senses take center stage.$68.00WINE CLASSIN-HOUSE SOMMELIERWINES
September 9th Wine Class$68.00WINE CLASSIN-HOUSE SOMMELIERWINES
Wine Tasting: High-End, Exclusive, and Rare Varietals
July 22nd Wine Tasting
Join us for an exclusive Wine Tasting Event highlighting high-end and rare varietals. Guided by our expert instructor, Danielle Robinson, CSW, you'll have the chance to taste four extraordinary wines. This event features a relaxed drop-in format between 6:30 - 8:30 PM, however, with no formal start time to enjoy these exceptional selections at your leisure. Additional wine glasses will be available for purchase. Take advantage of this unique chance to savor some of the finest wines.$25.00IN-HOUSE SOMMELIERWINES
The Table by Columbia Foodies
The Table - Opa
Join us at The Table, for our very first Greek inspired event! Chef Eleni is set to deliver a four course family style feast steeped heavily in Greek traditions and flavor. From the first course to the last bite, each dish will offer an elevated twist on classic Greek cuisine, crafted with precision and passion. It's a night designed for food lovers and those seeking to experience something truly exceptional in the Midlands. Come hungry for both amazing culinary artistry and great company as you savor each course and create lasting memories with fellow foodies at The Table.$100.00
Fundraisers
Murder Mystery Dinner Fundraiser for Final Victory Animal Rescue - August 30 6:00pm
Final Victory Animal Rescue, Sour & Salt Bakery and Table Salt are coming together on August 30, 2025 at 6pm for this one of a kind event! Raising money for the most excellent cause of them all, saving local unfortunate fur babies! All profits from this event go directly to Final Victory Animal Rescue.$150.00