Join us for an exclusive Wine Tasting Event highlighting high-end and rare varietals. Guided by our expert instructor, Danielle Robinson, CSW, you'll have the chance to taste four extraordinary wines. This event features a relaxed drop-in format between 6:30 - 8:30 PM, however, with no formal start time to enjoy these exceptional selections at your leisure. Additional wine glasses will be available for purchase. Take advantage of this unique chance to savor some of the finest wines.